DETROIT, MI – A Detroit woman had an unforgettable birthday when she won $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s $1,000,000 Jumbo Cash instant game. The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, was gifted a Lottery ticket for her birthday from her brother. The winning ticket was purchased at Parkway Foods, located at 11250 East Jefferson Avenue in Detroit.

DETROIT, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO