An Amazon Web Services region in the US was unable to provide web services for a bunch of customers, including Netflix, this week. The AWS service health dashboard tells the technical story that, for a big chunk of the working day, anyone who was reliant on the US-EAST-1 AWS region for their cloudy business. ‘The root cause of this issue is an impairment of several network devices,’ said the bulletin, helpfully, before repeatedly chanting the inevitable mantra about doing everything it can to sort things out.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 9 DAYS AGO