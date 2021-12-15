What Time Will ‘And Just Like That’ Episode 3 Be on HBO Max?

And just like that…we are down to only 8 episodes left in the Sex And The City reboot!

So far, the first 2 episodes of the series have been released, leaving fans everywhere shocked… And possibly afraid of Pelotons. So, when will episode 3 of And Just Like That be on HBO Max? How many episodes of And Just Like That are there? Where can you stream And Just Like That?

“When In Rome” is the third episode of And Just Like That. It will premiere on HBO Max Thursday December 16, 2021 at 3 A.M/ E.T. and 12 A.M/ P.T.

Possibly. As of right now, a second season of And Just Like That has yet to be confirmed. However, never say never. After all, long time fans of Sex And The City probably thought they wouldn’t see Carrie and the gang again following the shows series finale back in 2004. They though so again after the release of Sex And The City: The Movie, and again after the release of Sex And The City 2… It seem’s that SATC is the gift that just keeps on giving.