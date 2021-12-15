ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shortages, inflation restrain U.S. retail sales

By Thompson Reuters
shorenewsnetwork.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. retail sales increased less than expected in November, likely payback after surging in the prior month as Americans started their holiday shopping early to avoid empty shelves. A rotation in spending from goods back to services also appears to have held back retail sales...

AFP

Fed official sees first US rate hike in spring 2022

With inflation expected to remain high for some time, the US central bank is likely to raise interest rates soon after it ends its bond-buying program in March, a Federal Reserve board member said Friday. The Fed earlier this week announced it will accelerate the end to its stimulus program after inflation last month saw its biggest jump in nearly four decades, with price increases on a wide array of goods hitting US consumers and businesses. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the decision announced Wednesday gives policymakers the ability to respond quickly with an increase in the benchmark lending rate, which he expects "will be warranted shortly after our asset purchases end" in the spring. Asked to be more precise about the timing, Waller said, "We'd like to put March on the table as a possible date to start lifting (interest rates) if we need to."
AFP

US Fed will move quicker to face down inflation

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced a more aggressive stance to quell the wave of price increases that has affected cars, housing, food and other goods in the United States and become a political liability for President Joe Biden. - Doves become hawks - Hoping to avoid negative political fallout, Biden's team and Fed officials -- who are independent from the White House -- for months have tried to reassure nervous consumers that the price jumps were mostly due to temporary knock-on effects of the pandemic, such as semiconductor shortages and shipping snafus.
FOXBusiness

Inflation hits 39-year high — here's what that means for interest rates

U.S. inflation continues to soar amid economic improvement, rising at its fastest pace in 39 years, according to the latest report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The Consumer Price Index (CPI), which is a measure of inflation, rose 6.8% annually in November, the highest 12-month increase since...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
thebalance.com

Retail Sales Disappoint as Inflation Dampens Holidays

It looks like inflation may be stifling some of our holiday shopping spirit. Retail sales edged up 0.3% from October to $639.8 billion, the Census Bureau reported Wednesday, falling short of the 0.8% growth that economists expected. Worse yet, it was actually a 0.5% decline once inflation was taken into account.
schiffgold.com

Retail Sales Disappoint Despite Surging Prices

In October, retail sales surged much higher than expected, rising 1.7%. The mainstream gushed over retail spending, asserting that it was a sign that the economy is booming. At the time, I argued that it wasn’t necessarily good news. Well, the news just got even worse. Retail sales in...
New York Post

Holiday retail sales weaker than expected amid inflation concerns

US retail sales slumped in November, despite it being the holiday season, suggesting inflation concerns may be weighing on American shoppers, according to Census Bureau figures published Wednesday. Retail sales ticked up just 0.3 percent over the month, seriously underperforming expectations of 0.8 percent, according to analysts surveyed by the...
FOXBusiness

Retail sales pull back with modest increase as inflation hits consumer spending

Retail sales for the start of the holiday season saw a weaker than expected increase of 0.3% in November, according to the Commerce Department, missing the 0.8% estimate expected by economists surveyed by Refinitiv and well below October's revised 1.8% increase. The modest increase suggests that consumer spending may be...
