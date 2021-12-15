News & Announcements

As part of ongoing water system improvements, the City of Hillsboro Water Department will replace and upgrade a large water meter in Hillsboro near the 2100 block of NE 25th Avenue.

What Travelers Should Know

As a portion of the meter replacement will occur within the roadway, work is scheduled from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm on Monday, December 20, 2021, to ensure safety.

The northbound lane of NE 25th Avenue between NE Beacon Court and NE Griffin Oaks Street will be temporarily closed during the work. Signage and flaggers will redirect northbound traffic through the center lane.

Pedestrians and bicyclist traveling northbound should use an alternate route or walk on the west sidewalk as the northbound bicycle lane and sidewalk will likely be closed.

The southbound traffic lanes, bicycle lanes, and sidewalks on NE 25th Avenue will remain open for use.

Signage and flaggers will help direct the traveling public slowly through the active work zone.

TriMet bus stops on NE 25th Avenue will remain open.

To ensure the safety of City workers and the traveling public, motorists should remain alert, reduce their speed, watch for stopped traffic while passing through the work zone, and use an alternate route, if possible. Although traffic will be slowed, no major impacts or delays are expected.

During this work, no water service disruptions are planned.

Large water meters serve water to Hillsboro Water’s commercial and industrial customers, including apartment complexes, commercial businesses, schools, and manufacturing industries. The meter replacement near NE 25th Avenue is part of a multi-year project to strategically upgrade large meters across the city to ensure accurate meter readings and improve safety for maintenance.

Hillsboro Water thanks the community for their support and patience as we complete this important water system improvement project.