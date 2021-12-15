Give the Gift of Academic Confidence

With December officially underway, the weather is steadily getting cooler outside, and with the yearly temperature drop comes a need for jackets, sweaters and coats. We grab these items almost automatically on our way out the door, and enjoy the relief from the bitter chill of an oncoming winter, but some are not so fortunate. For those families who have fallen on hard times, the luxury of a warm overgarment is just that; a luxury. This year, Jefferson Somerset is launching the first of an annual drive, called Giving the Gift of Warmth, and is asking for new and gently used coats, in sizes ranging from children sizes, to youth and adult sizes. Coats can be delivered through drive through only from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Jefferson Somerset, located at 50 David Rd. in Monticello.

MONTICELLO, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO