Jujutsu Kaisen is setting the stage for the next deadly phase of Kenjaku's Culling Game with the newest chapter of the series! Now that Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro have officially entered a colony as part of the Culling Game, the previous few chapters of the series have seen the two of them break out in completely different kinds of challenges as they both are witnessing the range of opponents they will have to face over the course of this new tournament. But they might not get long as the newest chapter is teasing a shake up to the game is already on the way.

COMICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO