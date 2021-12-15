Your Royal Welcome Awaits: Experience The Best Of London

Handel’s Messiah for the nostalgic listener at the Royal Albert Hall. “The English”, opined Thomas Beecham, “may not like music, but they absolutely love the noise it makes.” This is most true at Christmas, when many reach for seasonal music in a ritualistic way, wanting comforting childhood nostalgia, rather than more the more cerebral engagement of historical ‘authenticity’. Handel’s Messiah, for some, is Christmas, and the versions popular before historically informed performance provide just the right degree of listenability for them. There’s no need for snobbery around this: as Wednesday’s conductor Sian Edwards mentioned in an interview with musicOMH, there have been so many different versions of Messiah, (even in Handel’s lifetime, performances for large forces occurred) choosing a single authoritative way of performing the work is difficult.
Comments / 0