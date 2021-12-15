ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your Royal Welcome Awaits: Experience The Best Of London

By Shelby Knick
Forbes
Forbes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For an all-season destination that’s guaranteed to surprise any night of the year, consider a jaunt to London, especially if you’ve never visited Great Britain before. With contemporary lodging and nightlife springing up all over the city, and re-purposed historic buildings bringing you everything from fine art to fine dining, London...

Inside Indiana Business

Proposed London-to-Indy Flight Scrapped

A proposed flight between Indianapolis and London will not launch in 2022. Our partners at the Indianapolis Business Journal report British Airways confirmed the decision, though Indy could still be considered as a destination in the future. British Airways had looked to use a slot at Heathrow Airport in London...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cntraveller.com

A family Christmas in London: the best hotels for a festive stay

Jack and the Beanstalk, Puss in Boots and other thigh-slapping, crinoline-costumed pantomimes aren’t the only theatrical productions in London at Christmas (oh no they’re not): the city’s five-star hotels know how to put on a show too. And when it comes to theatrical dames, there’s nothing like a grande dame – anyone looking for an immersive drama should head to their nearest Palm Court for afternoon tea. From the end of November, Christmas trees and decorations have been revealed with an expectation on a par with the McQueen show at London Fashion Week.
LIFESTYLE
Financial Times

The 10 best winter terraces in London

A shimmering terrace bedecked with a shooting-star theme. Dine on Scott’s specialities such as Morecambe Bay (from £22 for six) and Galway Bay oysters (from £26 for six). Pair with Perrier-Jouët’s champagne (from £20 per glass), leaving room for indulgences such as the triple chocolate and hazelnut starstruck dessert (£12.50). scotts-restaurant.com.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Best boutique hotels in London

Choosing where to lay your head in London can be a tricky affair. With a plethora of snazzy design hotels, some of the grandest, oldest establishments around and a frankly bewildering array of so-so spots offering cheap-as-chips theatre dinners to baffled tourists, it can be tempting to book into the nearest Premier Inn and be done with it.
U.K.
Person
Yinka Shonibare
Person
Lewis Carroll
Vogue

London Is Officially Home To The Best Cocktail Bar In The World

Of all the watering holes in all the cities and towns, there is one that can officially call itself the best bar in the world: The Connaught. The London lounge won the prestigious distinction, which is voted on by a group of 600 industry experts, at an awards ceremony. It’s the second time in two years that the bar has taken home the honour. “Connaught Bar, we salute you – to be named The World’s Best Bar for two consecutive years is a feat that previously only two bars have achieved in the awards’ 13-year history,” Mark Sansom, content editor for The World’s 50 Best Bars association, said in a statement.
RESTAURANTS
musicomh.com

Tosca @ Royal Opera House, London

There was real-life as well as operatic drama on the stage at the Royal Opera’s first night of Tosca. This performance will go down in the annals of Covent Garden history as the night of the two Cavaradossis. It was clear from the start that all was not well with American tenor Bryan Hymel, as his usual honeyed tones were replaced with something far more stentorian. His rendition of ‘Recondita Armonia’, was delivered at a relentless forte, phrasing was bumpy and he had to snatch way too many breaths. Before the second act the house manager appeared in front of the curtain, and confirmed our suspicions that Hymel indeed was unwell – he had been suffering from a cold, decided to sing anyway, but felt he couldn’t continue as his voice simply wouldn’t respond to what was asked of it. Luckily, Freddie de Tommaso was at hand, as he had been rehearsing that day (given he was scheduled to sing the role in the second cast), so we were told he would sing Cavaradossi for the remaining two acts.
THEATER & DANCE
Time Out Global

There’s an immersive Gustav Klimt experience coming to London

If you’ve ever seen a painting by Gustav Klimt – one of the great masters of modern art – and thought ‘sure, this is nice, but it would be loads better if it was the size of a building and projected on to a wall and you could, like, walk around in it and stuff’, well your dreams are about to come true. Hot on the heels of the Van Gogh and Frida Kahlo immersive experiences, London’s about to get absolutely Klimted.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

15 best gins for Christmas 2021: Add these wonderful tipples to your home bar cart

We needn’t tell you that the world is awash in gin. Ever since the great gin renaissance of the 2010s, new brands have launched on what feels like a daily basis. Even Buckingham Palace now sells its own bottling, made from botanicals grown on the grounds.So, what makes the best gin? Like with a favourite perfume, or preferred pizza topping, it’s a deeply personal choice. Some swear it’s not gin unless it’s London Dry – bursting with resinous juniper, and earthy dried notes of coriander, angelica and liquorice. Others embrace modern gins, with exotic fruits, foraged herbs and pinky hues. While...
DRINKS
AFP

Richard Rogers: shaper of city skylines

British architect Richard Rogers designed a series of landmark buildings around the world, including London's "Cheesegrater" and the famous multi-coloured, pipe-covered Pompidou arts centre in Paris. Rogers died Saturday night aged 88, according to Britain's Press Association, which cited his spokesperson. One of his sons also confirmed his death to the New York Times, but did not give the cause. An Italian immigrant and winner of the prestigious Pritzker prize in 2007, Rogers was a leading member of the "High Tech" school of architecture that also included Norman Foster and Renzo Piano. Together they pioneered a hyper-modern style that showcased machines and technology, overturning aesthetic principles to expose the functional elements of buildings.
WORLD
The Independent

Millennium Dome architect Lord Rogers dies aged 88

Millennium Dome architect Richard Rogers has died aged 88.Lord Rogers, who also designed the Pompidou Centre in Paris and the Lloyd’s of London building, “passed away quietly” on Saturday evening, Freud Communications’ Matthew Freud told the PA news agency.Lord Rogers was born in 1933 to an Anglo-Italian family in Florence, Italy and at a young age moved to England, where he later trained at the Architectural Association School of Architure in London before graduating with a master’s from Yale.His designs, which also include the Senedd building in Cardiff and Strasbourg’s European Court of Human Rights, won critical acclaim with the...
ENTERTAINMENT
AFP

Richard Rogers, British architect behind Pompidou Centre, dies aged 88: reports

British architect Richard Rogers, known for designing some of the world's most famous buildings including Paris' Pompidou Centre, has died aged 88, his publicist said Sunday. Rogers, who changed the London skyline with distinctive creations such as the Millennium Dome and the 'Cheesegrater', "passed away quietly" Saturday night, Freud communications agency's Matthew Freud told the Press Association. His son Roo Rogers also confirmed his death to the New York Times, but did not give the cause. The Italian-born architect won a series of awards for his designs, including the 2007 Pritzker Prize, and is one of the pioneers of the "high-tech" architecture movement, distinguished by structures incorporating industrial materials such as glass and steel.
WORLD
Robb Report

This 16th-Century Globe, the Oldest Ever Auctioned, Just Sold for $153,861

A 16th-century globe showing the world before Europeans ever set foot on Australia sold for $153,861 at Hansons Auctioneers on Thursday. The artifact—which depicts sea monsters, ships and King Triton (a Greek God of the sea) but omits the South Pacific island continent—measures 3.5 inches in diameter and dates back as far as 1550, making it the oldest globe ever offered at auction. The seller bought the globe for just $198 at the Welsh Antiques Fair. It was expected to fetch between $26,443 and $39,650 at Hansons Christmas Library Auction. Instead it hammered down to private online bidder from New York...
SHOPPING
tatler.com

Best Dressed of the Year: Royal Edition

It's hard to believe that the world has only truly been opened up again post-lockdown since April, with so many glamorous royal fashion moments to choose from during the past eight months. Some - like the first appearance of a tiara in over a year - were particularly thrilling (thank you, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands), while others were exciting simply because they deviated from tradition (see: the Duchess of Cambridge's fabulously glittering golden gown at the No Time To Die premiere). The usual suspects were out in force, from Lady Amelia Windsor to Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece, while there were also newcomers to the list, including six-year-old Princess Gabriella of Monaco, who rocked a mini Dior handbag. While the Monégasque royals were as stylish as ever, represented by Beatrice Borromeo and Charlotte Casiraghi, so too were the Windsors, with the Countess of Wessex consistently proving her fashion prowess. Here are our favourite royal looks of the year.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
musicomh.com

Messiah @ Royal Albert Hall, London

Handel’s Messiah for the nostalgic listener at the Royal Albert Hall. “The English”, opined Thomas Beecham, “may not like music, but they absolutely love the noise it makes.” This is most true at Christmas, when many reach for seasonal music in a ritualistic way, wanting comforting childhood nostalgia, rather than more the more cerebral engagement of historical ‘authenticity’. Handel’s Messiah, for some, is Christmas, and the versions popular before historically informed performance provide just the right degree of listenability for them. There’s no need for snobbery around this: as Wednesday’s conductor Sian Edwards mentioned in an interview with musicOMH, there have been so many different versions of Messiah, (even in Handel’s lifetime, performances for large forces occurred) choosing a single authoritative way of performing the work is difficult.
MUSIC
WWD

Thomas Steinbrueck Talks Utopia Music, Fashion Opportunities

As another executive indicator of how the boundaries-free sectors of music, fashion and design continue to blur, Thomas Steinbrueck is joining the Swiss music fin-tech company Utopia Music next month. As of the new year, he will serve as chief of brand and design officer. Steinbrueck, who previously worked for...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
BBC

Obituary: Richard Rogers

Richard Rogers, Baron Rogers of Riverside, helped design some of the most remarkable buildings of the past 50 years, including the Pompidou Centre in Paris, the Lloyd's building in London and the Millennium Dome at Greenwich. They were utterly original structures: exhilarating, beautiful, playful and strange, technologically innovative and visually...
OBITUARIES
naturalgasworld.com

Shell to drop “Royal Dutch,” move to London

Shareholders seem in favour of a November proposal to change tax residence. Shareholders at Shell backed a move to place its headquarters in London, simplify its dual share structure and remove “Royal Dutch” from its legal name, the company reported December 10. Excluding the 57.8% of votes that were withheld, 99.77% voted in favour of the changes.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Royal Dutch Shell shareholders back plan to shift to London

ROTTERDAM/LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSa.L) shareholders voted overwhelmingly on Friday in favour of a plan to end the company's dual share structure and move its headquarters to London from The Hague. With roughly 58% of outstanding shares cast, a preliminary tally showed 99% of shareholders...
BUSINESS
