ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Road Trip: Best Christmas Towns in the U.S. Includes a Special Alabama Town

By Mary K
Nick 97.5
Nick 97.5
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The joy of the holiday season is spending time with family and friends. A road trip over the Christmas holiday makes for a memorable time. Country...

nick975.com

Comments / 1

Related
Nick 97.5

Find Out Why Only 7 People Live in the Tiniest Town in Alabama

There is something to be said about living the good life in small towns, especially southern small towns. There are many reasons like a slower pace, budget-friendly, close-knit community, traffic, and more. But, what about itsy bitsy sized towns? Is it the same feeling?. According to the United States Census...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
State
Alabama State
Nick 97.5

I’m Caught in a Love Triangle at the Tuscaloosa, Alabama Cookout

It’s hard when you are caught in a love triangle, especially during the holiday season. The! Drama!. This time my latest admiration has me caught in a bind. I’m feeling an immense amount of pressure to get out of this love triangle but I just can’t. Also, there are several people really upset with me over this situation. Luckily for me, this entanglement only lasts during the holiday season. Then I wait another 11 months before it starts back up.
ALABAMA STATE
Nick 97.5

Viral Star From Alabama Gets Millions Of Views

I love living in West Alabama, but, of late all we hear about is another shooting. Two mornings this week, including today, someone was shot in Tuscaloosa. If that's not enough, we all heard about the house explosion this week claiming another life. Who's ready for some good news? Well, if this doesn't make you smile, giggle, laugh, snicker, chuckle, grin, crack up, snort or experience some merriment and/or mirth (never had a chance to use those words before) I give up until 2022.
ALABAMA STATE
Nick 97.5

What Are the Chances Tuscaloosa, Alabama Will See a White Christmas In 2021?

We are getting closer and closer to Christmas Day and everyone wants to know the answer to this burning question. Will we get a White Christmas?. I will never forget the year 2020 in Alabama. Of course, COVID put a damper on a lot of my plans but I got a chance to see snow TWICE. As a native Floridian, this was a huge deal for me. I finally understood the meaning of Winter Wonderland because I was like a kid in a Christmas movie. It was 2 am and I was running through the parking lot of a hotel enjoying the snow. I even have video footage to prove it!
ALABAMA STATE
Nick 97.5

Destructive Feral Hogs Annoying Families In West Alabama

Some families in the Tuscaloosa region and surrounding areas are having to go to war day in and day out with these monsters. Feral essentially means in a wild state after escape from captivity. According to the USDA, Feral hogs can carry harmful organisms and pathogens. This can lead to infecting humans with the Swine Flu, Hepatitis, E. Coli and Salmonella. Just to name a few of the many diseases carried by these out of control destructive pigs.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Holiday#Road Trip#Christmas Movies#Country Living
Nick 97.5

Peek Inside This Eccentric Downtown Tuscaloosa, Alabama Condo

I have witnessed downtown Tuscaloosa grow into a vibrant community. This area has blossomed into being filled with lots of things to do, great restaurants, parks, nightlife, museums, and boutiques. It’s exciting. There is a fantastic condo for sale located right on University Boulevard. To me, it has the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Nick 97.5

10 Alabama Towns That Would Be Ideal for Hallmark Christmas Movies

The holiday season means lots of Christmas movies. I’ve already watched about 10-holiday movies since Thanksgiving. It’s my happy place. I feel like others share this Christmas movie fever as well. I don’t believe any Hallmark movies have been filmed in Alabama. According to It’s a Southern Thing, Hallmark movies have been filmed in the south. The southern states have included Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.
ALABAMA STATE
Nick 97.5

Rare Monolithic Dome Home Can Be Found in New Hope, Alabama

Look at This Tricked Out Alabama Lake Martin Mansion Airbnb. Tuscaloosa, Alabama Mansion Gives You Straight Movie Star Vibes. Glamorous Escape Awaits at this Smith Lake, Alabama Cottage. Welcome to 11495 Malone Creek Rd, Gordo, AL 35466. Mentone, Alabama Cliff House Offers Mesmerizing Views of DeSoto Falls. Each step in...
ALABAMA STATE
Nick 97.5

Nick 97.5

Tuscaloosa, AL
726
Followers
997
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

Nick 97.5 plays the greatest hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nick975.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy