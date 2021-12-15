ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday gifts for the beauty lover in your life

By Maggie Flecknoe
 4 days ago

HOUSTON (KIAH) – ChicExecs’ lifestyle expert, Kiley Thomas, joins Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe, with six gift ideas for the beauty lover in your life this holiday season. Here’s a peek at the brands featured in the segment.

Hereward Farms

Hereward Farms is a small family-owned lavender farm in Ontario in the Hamlet of Hereward. The family handcrafts spa-quality infused lavender oil products for all-natural skincare. Everything is planted, grown, and produced on the farm. These self-care items are intentionally made to improve your skin and its texture. The family has been farming in this area for over five generations. In 2021, they have planted over 4,000 lavender plants to make their highly popular spa-quality lavender products.

(Re)SET Skincare

Re(SET) Skincare brings consumers the most straightforward, most efficient, targeted formulation with the best ingredients at the optimal concentration to produce visible transformative results in 28 days. Plus, Re)SET Skincare provides luxury cosmeceuticals without the steep luxury price! These products are specially designed to reduce wrinkles, fine lines, and hyperpigmentation while increasing cell turnover for a younger and glowing appearance. Brazilian native and pre-med student turned model Eza Borchardt realized the skincare industry is stuck in the old ways. She is creating more potent concentrations in every product by freeze-drying, which is a better investment for beauty enthusiasts. It means fewer items are needed to do the job and fewer steps in your routine, giving you more time to enjoy the things you love most.

FACE FOUNDRIÉ

Michele Henry founded FACE FOUNDRIÉ in 2019 as a place for anyone looking to improve their skin. The company was based on the idea of accommodating same-day appointments and providing results in a reasonable amount of time. FACE FOUNDRIÉ specializes in all things face offering services including full facials, mini-facials, lash extensions, and waxing in an affordable, accessible, and approachable concept. The company launched franchising nationally and in under three months has over 50 locations. They provide an array of custom curated skincare offerings for at-home enjoyment as well, including the best-selling Collagen Spritz.It’s used daily in their facial bars and is the product most requested by clients to take home.

Halo Mane

Halo Mane offers homemade Ayurvedic hair care products that promote hair growth and restoration with no harmful or artificial ingredients. Ayurveda focuses on a natural way of living and maintaining healthy hair is a vital part of that. Natural herbs have the power to amplify beauty internally and externally. The line is designed for all hair types and hair concerns. Founder Rachael Knight is vegan and ensures all products are plant and herb-based, crafting the items herself.

Be Free by Danielle Fishel

Be Free by Danielle Fishel is clean hair care beauty in every way. The former Boy Meets World star has developed a must-have line that has all of us yearning for Topanga’s voluminous hair! Now it’s time for you to create your signature look with the help of Danielle. This is the go-to hair care company for those who are no longer willing to absorb harsh chemicals but who also want to Be Free to look and feel their best. Be Free from worry and toxins with a hair care line built on transparency and clean ingredients while leaving nothing else behind.

Made for Freedom

Made for Freedom is proud to be a social enterprise offering fashion and lifestyle products created by survivors and those at risk of human trafficking. Finely crafted goods are made by artisans earning a livable wage under safe conditions. Each piece is the result of dignified employment by artisans who need our support. Founder Dawn Manske came face to face with the effects of human trafficking while living in China. She decided to devote her life to creating a world free from modern-day slavery.

Check out these lovely brands for your holiday and year-round gift giving.

