ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

State Police still seeking info on fatal Northern Neck crash

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KEhNl_0dNcyrIi00

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Va. -- It's been four months since a rollover crash in the Northern Neck resulted in the death of 26-year-old Calvin Harris, Jr. from Colonial Beach, and Virginia State Police are still searching for answers about a possible cause.

Troopers believe a blue sedan may have had a role in the deadly crash, and they're asking anyone with information to come forward.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on Aug. 28. at the intersection of James Monroe Highway and Stony Knoll.

At this stage of the investigation, State Police said Harris was driving a 2019 Dodge Charger when it ran off the right side of the highway, struck a tree and overturned.

Harris was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected from the car, troopers said. He died at the scene.

Anyone with information can call state police at #77 or 804-609-5656 or contact them by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov . Anonymous tips are welcome.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
City
Colonial Beach, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Harris
Person
James Monroe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Neck#Virginia State Police#Traffic Accident#Dodge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy