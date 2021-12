Jacksonville rapper Nardo Wick returned on Monday (December 6) with a menacing new visual for his song “Wicked Witch” on the heels of his debut album Who Is Nardo Wick?. In the video, Wick and his love interest kill and rob customers in an old school diner as the rapper, who sports a bloody gash on his temple, spits about all the things he and his girl want to buy with their riches. Stylized with Pulp Fiction flavors, Nardo and his girl star as a modern-day hood Bonnie and Clyde, cruising around and partying in a musty motel following their gruesome robbery.

