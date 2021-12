Andrea Ferrini carefully adjusts a figure in the elaborate Nativity in his Ocean View home. From the time he was a boy growing up in Florence, Italy, every year he arranged a Christmas Nativity scene with his father, Ascanio. Now, more than 60 years later, the Ocean View resident continues the tradition with this elaborate display in the home he shares with his wife and their little dog. All of the pieces are from Florence, located in the north-central part of Italy, where masterpieces of art and architecture abound. Some of the pieces are 70 years old, cherished from his childhood, and some are Fontanini figurines.

OCEAN VIEW, DE ・ 10 DAYS AGO