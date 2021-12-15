Watch live: Fed chairman Powell holds press conference

With a few words in congressional testimony, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has changed the game for investors and traders. It wasn't much, and frankly nothing he said was unexpected. But it was somewhat refreshing to see him finally come around to acknowledge inflation is a problem. That whole schtick about "transitory" was exhausting. Indeed, he stated last Tuesday that it might be time to retire that word from use. Whew, thank you, Chairman Powell!

BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO