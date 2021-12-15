ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Jets' Josh Morrissey: Contributes helper in loss

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Morrissey provided an assist Tuesday, but the Jets suffered a 4-2 loss to the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
whdh.com

NHL announces postponement of another upcoming Bruins game

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Hockey League on Friday announced the postponement of next Thursday’s game at TD Garden between the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche. Tickets for the game will remain valid for the rescheduled date, which has yet to be determined, according to the NHL. Earlier in...
NHL
FanSided

Chargers: Donald Parham injury update

Chargers: Donald Parham injury update. Everyone wants to know the condition of Chargers’ Donald Parham Jr. who suffered a nasty knockout in the opening minutes of the Thursday Night Football game versus the Chiefs and while there is a bit of an update at press time, there’s still a lot unknown about his health.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Morrissey
CBS Boston

Bruins Up To 9 Players In COVID Protocols After Taylor Hall And Curtis Lazar Added

BOSTON (CBS) — On the same day it was announced that the Boston Bruins will not be playing any games until after December 26 due to concerns about the coronavirus, two more Bruins players have been placed in COVID protocols. The team announced Saturday that they have placed forwards Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar on the list. There are now nine Bruins in total in COVID-19 protocols. Here is the list of players, along with the date they were each placed in COVID-19 protocols: Dec. 14 – Brad Marchand, Craig Smith Dec. 15 – Patrice Bergeron Dec. 16 – Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic, Anton Blidh, Oskar Steen Dec. 18 – Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar On Friday, two postponements for the Bruins were announced: the team’s Saturday game in Montreal against the Canadiens and the home game against the Avalanche on Thursday, December 23. After Saturday’s announcements, Sunday’s game against the Ottawa Senators and Tuesday’s game against Carolina now need to be rescheduled.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Sean Kuraly: Collects helper in loss

Kuraly notched an assist and three hits in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers. Kuraly earned the secondary assist on Justin Danforth's third-period marker. With two goals and three assists in his last six games, Kuraly's enjoying a rare run of success on offense. The 28-year-old is up to 10 points, 39 shots on net, 72 hits and a plus-6 rating this year -- he's surpassed his scoring output from 47 contests last season.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Fantasy
CBS Sports

Jets' Nate Schmidt: Contributes power-play assist

Schmidt recorded a power-play assist and two blocked shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals. Schmidt had the secondary assist on Josh Morrissey's third-period equalizer. With five helpers in his last six games, Schmidt has been steady on offense lately. The American defenseman is up to 17 points (nine on the power play), 45 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating in 29 contests as he enjoys a solid bounce-back campaign.
NHL
CBS Sports

Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Assists on both goals in loss

Ehlers registered two assists (one on the power play) and seven shots on goal in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals. Ehlers was the only Jets forward to get on the scoresheet, doing so with cross-ice passes to set up Brenden Dillon and Josh Morrissey for the goals. The 25-year-old Ehlers has looked good in December with five tallies and two helpers in seven games. The Dane is up to 20 points, 119 shots, a plus-5 rating and 10 PIM in 29 contests. He's picked up just two assists on the power play -- he could be due for extra production there, as he had 13 power-play points in 47 outings last season.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnet.ca

Jets begin post-Maurice era with a loss, falling to Ovechkin's Capitals

WINNIPEG — The Washington Capitals spoiled the debut for new Jets coach Dave Lowry on Friday night. Centre Michael Sgarbossa and forward Alex Ovechkin salted the victory away with empty-net goals during the last 2:40 of the game as Washington beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2. Lowry, Winnipeg's former assistant...
NHL
WGR550

Sabres beat Wild in shootout

For the first time since Nov. 19, 2019, the Buffalo Sabres and Minnesota Wild played a hockey game against one another. It was the Sabres getting the last laugh Thursday night by way of a 3-2 shootout win at Xcel Energy Center. Kyle Powell has more:
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy