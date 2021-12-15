ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Senators' Nick Paul: Enjoys two-point effort

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Paul generated a power-play goal along with an assist in Tuesday's 8-2 win over the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
whdh.com

NHL announces postponement of another upcoming Bruins game

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Hockey League on Friday announced the postponement of next Thursday’s game at TD Garden between the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche. Tickets for the game will remain valid for the rescheduled date, which has yet to be determined, according to the NHL. Earlier in...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Paul
CBS Boston

Bruins Up To 9 Players In COVID Protocols After Taylor Hall And Curtis Lazar Added

BOSTON (CBS) — On the same day it was announced that the Boston Bruins will not be playing any games until after December 26 due to concerns about the coronavirus, two more Bruins players have been placed in COVID protocols. The team announced Saturday that they have placed forwards Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar on the list. There are now nine Bruins in total in COVID-19 protocols. Here is the list of players, along with the date they were each placed in COVID-19 protocols: Dec. 14 – Brad Marchand, Craig Smith Dec. 15 – Patrice Bergeron Dec. 16 – Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic, Anton Blidh, Oskar Steen Dec. 18 – Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar On Friday, two postponements for the Bruins were announced: the team’s Saturday game in Montreal against the Canadiens and the home game against the Avalanche on Thursday, December 23. After Saturday’s announcements, Sunday’s game against the Ottawa Senators and Tuesday’s game against Carolina now need to be rescheduled.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hockey Writers

4 Wild Players Who Probably Won’t Return Next Season

The 2021-22 NHL season has been going better than anyone could’ve ever expected for the Minnesota Wild. While the race in the Central Division is tight, the Wild are currently leading the division with a 19-8-2 record, good for 40 points. However, even though the Wild are exceeding expectations and the team is playing well, it doesn’t mean that every player will return next season. Whether it’s at the trade deadline or in the offseason, players will be moved or let go of as Minnesota will need to pay some of its pending free agents. Here’s a look at three Wild players who probably won’t return for the 2022-23 NHL season.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres beat Wild in shootout

For the first time since Nov. 19, 2019, the Buffalo Sabres and Minnesota Wild played a hockey game against one another. It was the Sabres getting the last laugh Thursday night by way of a 3-2 shootout win at Xcel Energy Center. Kyle Powell has more:
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Conor Sheary: Two-point effort Wednesday

Sheary scored a goal on five shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blackhawks. Sheary had a hand in Lars Eller's third-period marker before forcing overtime with a goal of his own with just three seconds left in regulation. The 29-year-old Sheary has six goals and seven assists through 23 games this year. He's added 39 shots and a minus-1 rating while logging mostly top-six minutes as the Capitals continue to navigate a revolving door of injury and illness absences.
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Two points in losing effort

Larkin scored a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes. The two teams traded tallies through the first two periods, with Larkin twice helping the Wings claw back from one-goal deficits, but the Detroit offense fell silent in the third. The 25-year-old has found the back of the net in back-to-back contests, and over his last 15 games Larkin has piled up eight goals and 16 points.
NHL
Hickory Daily Record

Trojans vanquish Bears behind Dortch’s 21-point effort

Maintaining consistency has been an issue for the Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team this season, and inconsistency reared its ugly head again during the Bears’ home game against Anderson (South Carolina) on Wednesday night. Despite rallying in the second half and having a chance to tie the game on a last-second shot, L-R suffered a 77-74 loss at the hands of the Trojans inside Shuford Gymnasium.
BASKETBALL
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Northern Illinois gets stuffed on laughable 4th down trick play

The Northern Illinois Huskies tried to get a bit too cute late in Friday’s Cure Bowl, and it cost them dearly. The Huskies and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers were locked in a shootout in the fourth quarter of Friday’s game, with Northern Illinois clinging to a 41-39 lead with about seven minutes to go. Facing 4th and 1, the Huskies understandably did not want to trust their defense at this stage, and decided to go for it from their own 34-yard line.
ILLINOIS STATE
nbcsportsedge.com

Clayton Keller scores OT winner as part of three-point effort

Editor’s Note: Enjoy 15% off our NEW NBC Sports EDGE+ Subscription this holiday season and get every tool (Fantasy, DFS & Betting) for every game at a great low price. Use promo code HOLIDAY15 at checkout. Click here to Buy Now. The NHL continued to struggle with growing COVID-19...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy