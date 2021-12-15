ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UiPath with Boris Krumrey

By SE Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobotic process automation or RPA refers to software robots constructed to automate some business process. Perhaps the most ubiquitous example is adding filters to your email inbox. I’ve worked with a lot of salespeople that configure complex email follow-up campaigns when inbound emails come in, but even that’s a fairly basic...

MyChesCo

Qlik and UiPath Launch Partnership

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Qlik® and UiPath (NYSE: PATH) announced their recent partnership and the launch of direct integration between Qlik Cloud® analytics and the UiPath end-to-end enterprise automation software platform. The integration enables analytics users to leverage UiPath automations to drive action and prioritize tasks in downstream applications from directly within Qlik. The integration complements the automation that’s already possible with Qlik Application Automation™, and will help organizations in their journey to Active Intelligence, where technology and processes trigger immediate action from real-time, up-to-date and trusted data to accelerate business value across the entire data and analytics supply chain.
Qlik And UiPath Launch Partnership To Bring Together Active Intelligence And Enterprise Workflows

InfluxData with Zoe Steinkamp

InfluxDB is an open-source time-series database. It’s maintained by InfuxData who offers a suite of products that help organizations gain insights from time-series data. In this episode, I interview Zoe Steinkamp, Software Engineering and Developer Advocate at InfluxData. We explore some of the common use cases for time-series databases such as IoT and some recent announcements such as the ability to run flux queries right inside VS Code.
Predictions Series 2022: Interview with Param Kahlon, Chief Product Officer at UiPath

Hi Param, please tell us about your current role at UiPath and how it evolved during the pandemic?. I am Chief Product Officer at UiPath, and I’m responsible for the product strategy and roadmap for the UiPath end-to-end automation platform. Our focus has remained the same throughout the pandemic, which is to continue to innovate our platform and add functionality that further extends automation in the enterprise. It’s clear that automation adoption and rapid scaling is happening all over. For our customers and for the world at large, automation adoption can’t happen a moment too soon. But to realize the full potential of automation, companies are aiming to become the fully automated enterprise. It has to happen everywhere, infusing operations, workflows, mindsets, and people.
Codename One with Steve Hannah

Getting a computer program to run the same in different environments has been a recurring problem since the earliest days of software systems. Software versioning, versions of dependencies, hardware configurations, and CPU instruction set differences are just a few examples of challenges engineers have faced getting their software to run in different settings.
Marketing Technology Highlights of The Week: Featuring Genesys, UiPath, Salesforce, Terminus and more!

Online campaigns today demand better processes, enhanced messaging and improved content delivery tactics to meet the customer based on their actual buying state and journey, catch this latest martech weekly highlight where leaders of the industry weigh in with a few tips, insights and analysis:. ______. MarTech Quote-of-the-Week!. Any good...
Announcing the winners of the 2021 UiPath Automation Excellence Awards

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): UiPath, a leadingThe awards aim to recognize and celebrate UiPath customers in India and South Asia, for the business impact created by driving innovation using automation in their respective fields. Reckitt, NatWest Group, PriceWaterhouseCoopers, Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, JSW Steel Limited, and Piramal Enterprises Limited were among the 31 winners across the 15 award categories.
A nationwide shortage of this crucial grocery item is making people nervous

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: Last chance to get 100+ crazy Amazon Black Friday deals For months now, supply chain woes have wreaked havoc across the US and global economies. The effects of which can be seen everywhere from empty grocery store shelves to some US farms and even the factories that make Apple’s all-important iPhones. This week, Nikkei reported that Apple has been forced to temporarily pause its iPhone production for the first time in more than a decade because of supply chain constraints. In fact, we’ve previously noted that supply chain-related issues and shortages could impact iPhone 13 production into early...
