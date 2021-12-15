UiPath with Boris Krumrey

Hi Param, please tell us about your current role at UiPath and how it evolved during the pandemic?. I am Chief Product Officer at UiPath, and I’m responsible for the product strategy and roadmap for the UiPath end-to-end automation platform. Our focus has remained the same throughout the pandemic, which is to continue to innovate our platform and add functionality that further extends automation in the enterprise. It’s clear that automation adoption and rapid scaling is happening all over. For our customers and for the world at large, automation adoption can’t happen a moment too soon. But to realize the full potential of automation, companies are aiming to become the fully automated enterprise. It has to happen everywhere, infusing operations, workflows, mindsets, and people.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO