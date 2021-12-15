ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

HDFC Ltd. and IvyCamp launch 'Finnovation', a corporate innovation program to collaborate with startups on innovations in the lending and finance industry

buffalonynews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): HDFC, India's leading housing finance company, and IvyCamp, an initiative of IvyCap Ventures Advisors Pvt. Ltd., have jointly launched the Finnovation program today. Some of the key focus areas for which solutions are sought are Property Assessment for Mortgage Loans and Customer Servicing....

www.buffalonynews.net

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Cybersecurity Saas company ZeroFox to go public via merger with SPAC in deal valued at about $1.4 billion

ZeroFox Inc., a cybersecurity software-as-a-service company, said Monday it is going public via a merger with special-purpose acquisition corporation L&F Acquisition Corp. in a deal with an expected equity value of about $1.4 billion. As part of the deal, ZeroFox will acquire IDX, a digital privacy protection and data breach response service company. The new company will be renamed ZeorFox Holldings Inc. and is expected to trade under the ticker "ZFOX." ZeroFox was founded in 2013 to address the security challenges created by a "digital everything" world, said James C. Foster, chairman and CEO. "This rapid digital transformation has made companies vulnerable to attackers, resulting in the highest breach rate the industry has ever seen," he said. The new company will have more than $250 million of cash from the SPAC, as well as $170 million in financing led by Monarch Alternative Capital LP with participation from Victory Park Capital, Corbin Capital, and existing shareholders New Enterprise Associates, Highland Capital, Alsop Louie Partners, Blue Venture Fund, Peloton Equity, Forgepoint Capital and Foster. The deal is expec ted to close in the first half of 2022.
BUSINESS
buffalonynews.net

Avenue Living Asset Management Makes a Series of Timely Year End Announcements Generating New Alternative Investment Opportunities for the North American Heartland

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2021 / Avenue Living Asset Management (the 'Asset Manager') and Avenue Living Real Estate Core Trust (the 'Core Trust') is pleased to announce that is has successfully closed on the acquisition of Avenue Living U.S. Real Estate Trust (the 'U.S. Trust'). The transaction along with the execution of further pipeline opportunities in Canada and the U.S. brings an additional 1,158 multi-family units into the Core Trust expanding its total unit count to over 12,350 across 21 markets for a total AUM of C$2.4 billion - over a 10% increase since October 2021.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Hdfc#Innovation#Capital Fund Management#Hdfc Ltd#Ani Newsvoir#Finnovation
Sourcing Journal

Up Close: In Conversation with InfiniChains Co-Founder Jitesh Shetty

Up Close is Sourcing Journal’s regular check-in with industry executives to get their take on topics ranging from personal style to their company’s latest moves. In this Q&A, Jitesh Shetty, co-founder of InfiniChains, the company behind fashion traceability and collaboration platform Credible, discusses why the automotive industry sets an example in material tracking and how to go beyond greenwashing. Name: Jitesh Shetty Title: Co-founder Company: InfiniChains Inc Which other industry has the best handle on the supply chain? What can apparel learn? The automotive industry does really well with streamlining their supply chains, from the smallest bolt to a finished car. They do really well...
BUSINESS
buffalonynews.net

CCL Industries Closing of D&F Acquisition

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / CCL Industries Inc. ('the Company') (TSX:CCL.A)(TSX:CCL.B), a world leader in specialty label, security and packaging solutions for global corporations, government institutions, small businesses and consumers, announced today the closing of the acquisitions of Desarrollo e Investigación S.A. de C.V. and Fuzetouch PTE LTD (Singapore) (collectively 'D&F'), headquartered in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. D&F will form an integral part of CCL Design in Mexico.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
Country
Singapore
buffalonynews.net

Security First International Holdings, Inc. to Change Name to More Accurately Reflect the Company's Vision and Evolution

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / Security First International Holdings, Inc, (OTC PINK:SCFR) a South Florida-based technology incubator, is excited to announce that it's in the process of changing the company name to 'Incubar'. This rebranding strategy will reflect the evolution of the company as well...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NEWSBTC

The Crypto Car Society to Launch an Innovative NFT Collection

7,777 unique assets, created from over 550 hand-drawn features, will soon be available to the public. December 15, 2021. In recent weeks and months, the cryptocurrency and non-fungible token (NFT) spaces have unquestionably received an explosion of interest. This has led to an almost overwhelming amount of new potential assets for investors and enthusiasts alike to sift through, leading many to wonder: What will cut through the noise?
SOCIETY
buffalonynews.net

Immunify.Life Partners with TrustPad for 2022 IDO Launch of $IMM Token

Blockchain-based healthcare ecosystem Immunify.Life has partnered with TrustPad to list the $IMM token and bring Immunify.Life's invaluable data management solutions to healthcare service providers and customers around the world. Immunify.Life IDO on TrustPad is scheduled to begin on 20th January 2022 at 12:00 pm UTC with a total supply of 8,975,886 $IMM tokens.
BUSINESS
ZDNet

Startup funding: How this tiny apartment became a hub for innovation

With more than $85 million in assets under management and investments in more than 320 startups to date, Flat6Labs is one of the most prominent seed and early stage venture capital firms in the Middle East. The firm has offices in seven countries across the region (we profiled the launch...
ECONOMY
buffalonynews.net

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. Announces Sale of All Assets and Strategic Business Pivot

DELAND, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. ('ARC' or the 'Company') (OTC Markets:ARCW), a leading global provider of advanced manufacturing, today announced that the Board of Directors has proposed to sell all of the Company's current operating businesses and assets (the 'Legacy Business Sale'). The Company further announced that it plans to acquire RM2 International S.A. ('RM2'), a Luxembourg Société Anonyme which has developed a type of composite pallet to replace wooden pallets that includes 'smart' Internet of Things or ('IoT') technologies to improve logistics. RM2 is targeting industries such as food and other industries where hygiene is of extreme importance.
BUSINESS
buffalonynews.net

TPT Global Tech's "Digithrive" Subsidiary Established Within Its Saas Division To Focus On Fintech Activity Such As Crypto, Mobile Digital And Internet Banking Technologies

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / TPT Global Tech ('TPTW, the Company or TPT Global Tech') (OTCQB:TPTW) www.tptglobaltech.com a San Diego based technology company and its subsidiaries, today announced its Digithrive Subsidiary, included in its SaaS Division, will include the company's new Fintech activity focusing on Crypto, Digital Mobile, and Internet Banking technologies. Recognizing the explosive growth opportunities in these Fintech sectors, the Company finds itself uniquely positioned to take advantage of existing assets and capitalize on the expertise it already possesses. In coordination with its Global marketing associates, and combined with the recently announced development of its Super APP 'VüMe,' the Company intends to instantly become a player with several niche technology solutions in these rapidly expanding sectors. While the Company has no intention, at this time, of launching its own Crypto coin it will focus its efforts on technology platforms that will create better customer experiences for these new generation technology offerings.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

DeFi Technologies to Launch Innovative Metaverse and Gaming ETP

DeFi Technologies Inc., a technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance, announced that Valour Inc., its wholly owned subsidiary and a pioneer in digital asset exchange traded products (ETPs), received approval to launch a Metaverse and Gaming Index ETP. The Metaverse and Gaming Index ETP...
VIDEO GAMES
Motley Fool

Why Is Innovative Industrial Properties a Must-Buy for 2022?

The cannabis industry will open many doors for this REIT stock in the new year. Innovative’s unique business structure is supporting its revenue and profits. Dividends are an added perk of investing in this stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
REAL ESTATE
thecryptoupdates.com

Nimbus Is the Innovative DeFi Industry’s Newest Advancement

If you’ve ever tried to read Adam Smith’s famous work on economic systems, you know that finance is a complex topic that is not easily described or understood. Although aspects of the financial industry have been debated ever since Smith put pen to paper, one thing is certain: if a company doesn’t change with the times, it will fail, and only those that innovate will succeed.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy