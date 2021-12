BEIJING (AP) — Four people died and eight were injured after a section of a highway flyover in China’s central Hubei province collapsed, according to Chinese authorities. The accident occurred at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the city of Ezhou, with about 500 meters (1,640 feet) of the bridge built over an expressway collapsing onto the roadway below, according to transport and police authorities.

