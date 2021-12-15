UNESCO includes Durga Puja in Kolkata on 'Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity' list, PM Modi expresses joy

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): European Union and India have decided to strengthen their cooperation on Competition Policy. The fourth EU-India Competition Week took place online on December 13-14 and showcased the commitment of the European Commission's Directorate-General for Competition (DG Competition) and the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to step up their cooperation and technical exchanges on competition policy and law, according to the EU Delegation to India and BhutanFurther, CCI Chairperson Ashok Kumar Gupta opened the event, emphasizing that the EU-India Competition Week is another valuable program organized by the European Union that is extremely relevant for CCI officers strengthening their capacities and building close association with the EU staff.

INDIA ・ 4 DAYS AGO