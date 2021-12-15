ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

UNESCO includes Durga Puja in Kolkata on 'Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity' list, PM Modi expresses joy

buffalonynews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on Wednesday inscribed "Durga Puja in Kolkata" on the "Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity". "Congratulations! Durga puja is now inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of...

www.buffalonynews.net

Comments / 0

Related
milwaukeesun.com

Rumba Shimmies onto UNESCO Cultural Heritage List

Congolese rumba is among at least nine new entries on UNESCO's "representative list of the intangible cultural heritage of humanity." UNESCO is making its 2021 designations this week, recognizing cultural heritage ranging from Arabic calligraphy to falconry to Nordic clinker boat traditions. Congolese rumba was named to the list Tuesday....
WORLD
buffalonynews.net

President Kovind to visit Bangladesh, participate in 50 th Victory Day celebrations: Shringla

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind will embark on a three-day State visit to Bangladesh, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Tuesday. The visit is in the context of the 50 th Victory Day celebrations in Dhaka which Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid has invited Kovind to represent India as a guest of honour.
INDIA
albuquerqueexpress.com

India needs evolution: PM Modi calls for preserving heritage buildings while moving towards technological upgradation

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Stating that India needs evolution and not revolution, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the need to preserve heritage buildings while moving towards technological upgradation. Addressing the inauguration of the All India Mayors' Conference, PM Modi said, "We should believe in evolution. India does not...
INDIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Narendra Modi
ntvhoustonnews.com

Crimean Tatar artwork added to UNESCO cultural heritage list

The Crimean Tatar ornament, Ornek, has been added to the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Ornek is a Ukrainian system of artistic symbols used in handicrafts by Crimean Tatar communities who understand the meaning of the symbols and often commission artisans to create certain compositions with specific meanings or to create a narrative composition, according to UNESCO.
VISUAL ART
AFP

Southern Thai dance form 'nora' gets UNESCO heritage status

Dancers moved gracefully in a circle, their beaded dress pieces swaying as they struck bird-like poses in a dance-drama known as "nora" -- a southern Thai performance art which was added Wednesday to UNESCO's prestigious heritage list. The dramatic art form -- combining dancing, singing and storytelling -- has roots in India, and has been practised in Thailand's Muslim-majority southernmost provinces for centuries. Performances are usually a dramatic retelling of the tale of a local prince who tries to rescue Manora -- a half-human, half-bird princess, whose shortened name gives the art its name. The ultra-elaborate showcases can last for up to three days.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unesco#Ani#Ich#Indian#Hindu#Bengali
NME

Campaigners seek Unesco world heritage status for Berlin’s techno culture

DJs, festival organisers and music fans are seeking to secure Unesco world heritage status for Berlin’s techno culture amid fears that it will struggle to survive. Rave The Planet is lobbying German authorities to apply for intangible cultural heritage (ICH) status. The campaign group is formed by Matthias Roeingh aka Dr Motte, the DJ who founded Love Parade, a seminal electronic music festival that debuted as a political peace technoparade in West Germany in the summer of 1989 before the fall of the Berlin Wall.
EUROPE
buffalonynews.net

EU, India strengthen cooperation on competition policy

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): European Union and India have decided to strengthen their cooperation on Competition Policy. The fourth EU-India Competition Week took place online on December 13-14 and showcased the commitment of the European Commission's Directorate-General for Competition (DG Competition) and the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to step up their cooperation and technical exchanges on competition policy and law, according to the EU Delegation to India and BhutanFurther, CCI Chairperson Ashok Kumar Gupta opened the event, emphasizing that the EU-India Competition Week is another valuable program organized by the European Union that is extremely relevant for CCI officers strengthening their capacities and building close association with the EU staff.
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
buffalonynews.net

'Picture loaded with possibilities' Navjot Sidhu posts snap with Harbhajan Singh, triggers speculations

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 15 (ANI): Punjab Congress leader and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh set off speculations on Wednesday after he tweeted a photo of himself with fellow cricketer Harbhajan Singh months ahead of the Assembly polls in the state. "Picture loaded with possibilities ....With Bhajji the shining star" Sidhu...
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Ready to rumba: Congolese dance added to UNESCO heritage list

The United Nations' cultural agency UNESCO on Tuesday added the Congolese rumba dance to its intangible cultural heritage list, sparking delight in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Congo-Brazzaville. A UNESCO summit approved the two countries' joint application to add rumba to its Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list, where it joins Cuban rumba, the Central African Republic's polyphonic pygmy music and the drums of Burundi. DRC President Felix Tshisekedi welcomed the news "with joy and happiness" as citizens from both nations celebrated  on social media. "This cultural jewel unique to the two Congos is recognised for its universal value," Tshisekedi wrote on Twitter.
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Myanmar hands over to India 5 insurgents caught along border

Myanmar has handed over to India five insurgents belonging to an Indian rebel group operating in the remote northeastern region bordering Myanmar, police said Thursday.An Indian air force aircraft flew the five from Myanmar to the Indian state of Manipur on Wednesday. They belong to the People’s Liberation Army, which is fighting for secession from India in Manipur since 1978, a police officer said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to talk to reporters.India’s military authorities declined comments on the operation.The officer said Myanmar authorities had moved the five to a prison in Sagaing region after...
INDIA
US News and World Report

Haitians Celebrate as UNESCO Declares 'Joumou' Pumpkin Soup Cultural Heritage

Haitians Celebrate as UNESCO Declares 'Joumou' Pumpkin Soup Cultural Heritage. CAP-HAITIEN, Haiti (Reuters) - Haitians on Thursday celebrated U.N. cultural agency UNESCO'S declaration that the country's traditional pumpkin soup known as "soup joumou" is of intangible cultural value to humanity, a rare bright spot for a country battered by tragedy this year.
LIFESTYLE
Taylor Daily Press

The evacuation of the “Green-Eyed Afghan Girl” to Italy

Sharbat Gula was photographed in 1984 in a refugee camp on the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, where she resided with her family when she was 12 years old. Now she ran away from Afghanistan again, this time with her daughters. After the Taliban seized power, the situation for Gula and her family...
EUROPE

Comments / 0

Community Policy