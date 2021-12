Bitcoin markets fell a bit on Friday but found enough support just above the 40,000 level to turn around and sit right at the 200 day EMA. The candlestick for the session ended up being a bit of a hammer, and it is a good look for a market that is trying to find some type of stability. The fact that we held here and at the $45,000 region and the 200 day EMA suggests that there is stability coming into the market, and that it is probably only a matter of time before we bounce a bit from here. If we can turn around and rally, then we need to pay attention to the $51,000 level above.

CURRENCIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO