MetaMask is one of the wallets that allows users to hold multiple digital assets at the same time. The amount of public chains is increasing every day and users are on the lookout for wallets that can hold all their assets in one place. Multi-chain wallets have been created and the following are some of the MetaMask alternatives you can try today: DeFi, Phantom, XDeFi, XDefi, XRMs, and XCoin98 are all of the best multi-chain wallet options.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO