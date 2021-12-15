ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Dollar Maybe Devalued by 20% Over Next Decade, Says Citibank CIO

cryptocoingossip.com
 4 days ago

The Chief Information Officer for multination banking giant Citi has made a dire prediction about the U.S. dollar, claiming that it will devalue further over the next decade. Speaking on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Dec. 13, David Bailin of Citi Global Wealth said that people will be earning a negative rate...

cryptocoingossip.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptocoingossip.com

The battle of banks vs. DeFi is a win for individual crypto investors

Banks are no longer the only player in the financial industry, as decentralized finance builds authority and gains mainstream adoption. The state of banking and finance today presents a complex labyrinth that even seasoned bankers struggle to navigate. Despite appearances, there is a method to this madness. As Nobel Prize winners like Muhammad Yunus and Joseph Stiglitz have cautioned in the past: central banking, in particular, has morphed to keep the status quo in check. Or, in the words of Mike Maloney, an expert on monetary history and economics: It is “the biggest scam in the history of mankind.” Maloney reasons that giving a small group of unelected individuals the keys to the monetary printing press will undoubtedly rot away the buying power of workers’ savings, for the benefit of the few who benefit from asset price inflation.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernie Sanders
marketpulse.com

Canadian dollar surges, BoC next

The spotlight will be on the Bank of Canada today, which holds its final policy meeting of this year. Lurking in the background is the Omicron variant, which caused a panic in the financial markets over fears of a new wave of Covid. These concerns have subsided and risk appetite has returned. The Canadian dollar has benefitted from higher risk appetite, as USD/CAD has fallen 1.52% this week.
BUSINESS
cryptocoingossip.com

Majority of US Crypto Investors Support This Political Party, According to Andreessen Horowitz Survey

The majority of US crypto investors who are registered to vote support one political party over the other, according to a new survey from venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz. The Silicon Valley-based firm, also known as a16z, commissioned the survey from data intelligence company Morning Consult, which polled 2,191 registered...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Stimulus#Citibank Cio#Cnbc#Citi Global Wealth#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Usd#Visual Capitalist#The United States
cryptocoingossip.com

Crypto mainstream adoption: Is it here already? Experts Answer, Part 1

What does mass adoption mean for the blockchain industry? Has it started yet? If not, what could get it going?. Yat is the executive chairman and co-founder of Animoca Brands, which delivers digital property rights to the world’s gamers and internet users, thereby creating a new asset class, play-to-earn economies and a more equitable digital framework contributing to the building of the open Metaverse.
MARKETS
cityindex.co.uk

What does the surprise BOE and less dovish ECB mean for the US Dollar Index (DXY)?

The Bank of England surprised markets AGAIN on Thursday with a hike in interest rates to 0.25%. (Recall at their last meeting they left rates unchanged when a hike was expected.) In addition, the ECB was slightly less dovish as Christine Lagarde announced that the central bank would end PEPP as scheduled. In addition, the ECB will still buy bonds under APP at the pace of EUR40 billion in Q2 and EUR30 billion in Q3. It would then maintain bond purchases at EUR20 as deemed necessary. The Great British Pound and Euro make up nearly 70% of the DXY. Therefore, decisions made by these central banks will affect the value of the US Dollar Index!
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Dollar jumps as Omicron spreads amid rate-hike talk

NEW YORK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Friday as traders retreated from riskier currencies amid talk of interest rate hikes by central bankers and concerns about the spread of Omicron cases. The dollar index against major currencies rose 0.7%, recouping all of the value it had lost...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
CNN

Interest rates are set to rise next year. Here's what that means

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — The Federal Reserve has sent a clear signal...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Dollar dumps after fastest inflation print in four decades

The greenback was broadly lower on Friday, with the EURUSD pair trading at around 1.1320 at the time of writing, some 0.3% higher on the day. Earlier today, data showed that the US inflation rose +6.8% YoY - right as expected according to the CPI indicator. It was the fastest rate of increase since 1982. In addition, the core CPI jumped 4.9 YoY, meeting expectations, its highest since 1991.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy