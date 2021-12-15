ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Travis Hunter flips from Florida State to Deion Sanders’ Jackson State

By Matt Baker
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25vZa6_0dNcuD0U00
Florida State lost Travis Hunter, the nation's top recruit, to Jackson State on Wednesday. [ Tampa Bay Times ]

Florida State lost out on the nation’s top recruit when former Seminoles commit Travis Hunter flipped to Deion Sanders and Jackson State in one of the biggest national signing day shockers of the modern recruiting era.

Hunter announced his switch in a ceremony Wednesday. His addition to Jackson State’s class has not yet been officially announced.

“It’s not hyperbolic to say this is the biggest flip in Rivals history,” Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney said in a video on Twitter.

Hunter is a five-star cornerback from Georgia who committed to FSU in March 2020, a few months into the Mike Norvell era. He is the unquestioned alpha of a recruiting class that entered Wednesday’s national signing day on the cusp of the top 10.

He announced his flip in a ceremony Wednesday. He threw aside Auburn, Georgia and FSU caps before his mother tossed him one for Jackson State. Hunter then unzipped his sweatshirt to show a Jackson State shirt with one message: I Believe.

The 6-foot-1, 165-pound Hunter is an elite athlete who could see time on offense or defense. He was also a saving grace for FSU during the 5-7 season — a sign of hope for the future despite current struggles. He was the centerpiece of the class; he helped come up with FSU’s “Platinum Squad” theme for the signing class.

Hunter grew up as a Seminoles fan and said in a Twitter post that playing for FSU is “a dream that is hard to let go of,” but he instead chose to play for the Seminoles legend at the historically Black school in Mississippi.

“I want to be part of that (HBCU) history, and more, I want to be part of that future,” Hunter wrote. “I am making this decision so that I can light the way for others to follow, make it a little easier for the next player to recognize that HBCU’s may be everything you want and more...”

It’s the second time FSU has lost to an FCS school after falling to Jacksonville State in a last-minute collapse in September. This one, however, will sting even longer, if Hunter becomes the superstar that recruiting gurus expect him to be.

As of Wednesday at 11:45 a.m., FSU had the nation’s No. 12 class, but that was before Hunter’s stunning announcement.

Hunter is the highest-rated cornerback of the modern era and would have been FSU’s biggest recruit since Ernie Sims in 2003.

This story will be updated.

• • •

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Tom Brady’s apparel brand strikes NIL deals with Deion Sanders’ son, among others

TAMPA — Nearly 22 years after tossing his last spiral for the University of Michigan, Tom Brady is a prominent player on the college scene again. Through his newest apparel line, simply named Brady, the 44-year-old Bucs quarterback is giving name, image and likeness deals (NIL) to 10 college athletes. Among them: current Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara, Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders (Deion’s son) and Wolverines tennis player Andrew Fenty.
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Jaguars fire Urban Meyer after 13 games

JACKSONVILLE — Urban Meyer never fit in the NFL. His mottos. His methods. Even his moods seemed to go against what’s considered normal behavior in a league filled with professionals and grown men. He rubbed just about everyone the wrong way: assistants, players and eventually his bosses. Meyer’s...
NFL
The Spun

Deion Sanders Has Honest Response After Upset Loss In Bowl Game

Jackson State was the odds-on favorite to win the 2021 Celebration Bowl. Unfortunately for head coach Deion Sanders, his team didn’t play up to its standards. South Carolina State dominated Jackson State from start to finish, winning by a score of 31-10. Bulldogs quarterback Corey Fields Jr. led the charge with 166 passing yards and four touchdowns.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
State
Mississippi State
State
Georgia State
WLBT

Meet the 3 women behind Jackson State football’s success

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State is almost ready to take the field for their very first Celebration Bowl. There’s a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes to make this a championship caliber team. That’s where we meet the women behind Jackson State football. “If...
JACKSON, MS
ESPN

How one Ole Miss fan answered Deion Sanders' call and joined the Jackson State Tigers bandwagon

Deion Sanders is having a good few weeks selling vision for the Jackson State Tigers program, whether it's five-star recruits or one SEC fan jumping on the bandwagon. On Wednesday's national signing day, the program made history, signing the first five-star high school recruit at an FCS program. Travis Hunter, the No. 2 recruit in the 2022 ESPN 300, flipped from Sanders' alma mater of Florida State in order to join Coach Prime and Co. next fall.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deion Sanders
Person
Mike Norvell
The Big Lead

South Carolina State's Shaquan Davis Catches Touchdown, Does Deion Sanders' Dance Right In Front of Him

Deion Sanders' historic week looks destined to end on a sour note as South Carolina State has opened up a three-touchdown lead late in the Cricket Celebration Bowl, but the future is no less bright. While everyone may not have been aware he was coaching Jackson State even a few days ago, his fingerprints are now all over the college football landscape after flipping No. 1 recruit Travis Hunter from Florida State. Which will take some of the sting out of today's disappointment.
THEATER & DANCE
TMZ.com

Jimmy Smith Clowns Florida St. For Not Hiring Deion Sanders, 'Look At You!'

Jimmy Smith is dancing on Florida State's grave ... thanking the school for not hiring Deion Sanders in 2019 and clowning the program for now losing to the Jackson State headman on the recruiting trail. Smith took the hilarious shots at the 'Noles in a conversation with TMZ Sports this...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida College#Jacksonville State#American Football#Jackson State#Platinum Squad#Travishunterjr#Hbcu
FanSided

3 college programs crazy enough to hire Urban Meyer

After a disastrous and ugly exit from the Jacksonville Jaguars, there may be some college programs crazy enough to hire him. The Jacksonville Jaguars were always taking a risk in hiring Urban Meyer as their head coach, considering his exits from his previous college football gigs. There were many that were skeptical that Meyer would last more than a year in the NFL. Sure enough, Meyer did not even last a full season.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
FSU
FanSided

Alabama Football: Saban won’t save Urban Meyer’s career

Over his Alabama football tenure, Nick Saban has made plenty of careers. He’s also saved other careers. Lane Kiffin went from being disgracefully fired to being a head coach in the SEC. Steve Sarkisian was given a second chance despite suffering from alcoholism, and he is now the head coach of one of the biggest programs in the country.
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama loses two 5-star recruits on same day to different programs with new coaches

Alabama finished the early signing period with the No. 2 overall 2022 recruiting class and landed a former five-star recruit, LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks. During the early signing period, a few high-profile recruits who had not publicly announced their intentions did so, including two Alabama target five-star players: tight end Jaleel Skinner and cornerback Domani Jackson.
ALABAMA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
51K+
Followers
17K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy