This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. When Walmart announced its Gamer Drop event, we assumed that it would be the perfect place to score a chance at getting one of the three hard-to-find game consoles this season. But Walmart has specifically confirmed that the PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch OLED consoles will not be available when the event starts at participating stores on Saturday, December 11th at 10:30 a.m., despite all three being featured on the event's landing page.

