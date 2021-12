A couple weeks ago, the Steam version of Cyberpunk 2077 dropped to about half off (around $25). That had a huge impact on the game, bringing in an influx of players and positive reviews. Well, today you can get the game for just $9.99 at Best Buy if you want to play it on Xbox One or Xbox Series X. This is a Deal of the Day so it won't last long at this price, and you can still find it going for around $25 to $30 in other places if you want it for a different platform. It's hard to beat the amount of content you're getting for just $10 with this deal.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO