Senate sends $768B defense policy bill to Biden

The upper chamber voted 89-10 to pass the National Defense Authorization Act. | Patrick Semansky/AP Photo

The Senate overwhelmingly approved a compromise $768 billion defense policy bill on Wednesday, sending a bipartisan rebuke of President Joe Biden's original Pentagon plans back to him for his signature.

The Senate voted 88-11 to pass the National Defense Authorization Act. The blowout comes just over a week after the House approved the final defense bill.

Biden is expected to sign the measure, despite Congress' endorsement of a $25 billion increase to defense spending the administration didn't request.

The legislation — which has become law each year for six decades — is the product of frantic year-end negotiations between congressional defense leaders after the Senate was mired in a partisan stalemate over amendment votes on China and Russia policy. With the upper chamber failing to pass its own version of the bill this month, leaders of the House and Senate Armed Services committees scrambled to forge a compromise to salvage the legislation and pass it before the end of the year.

Those bipartisan talks produced several surprises, including stripping provisions that would have required women to register for a military draft.

Passage of the defense bill comes as congressional leaders rush to finish several major year-end agenda items, including raising the government's borrowing limit, confirming dozens of Biden's nominees and Democrats' $1.7 trillion social spending package.

"Our nation faces an enormous range of security challenges, and it is more important than ever that we provide our military men and women with the support they need to keep America safe," Senate Armed Services Chair Jack Reed (D-R.I.) said ahead of the vote.

"To that end, this bill makes great progress," Reed said. "It addresses a broad range of pressing issues, from strategic competition with China and Russia, to disruptive technologies like hypersonics, AI and quantum computing, to modernizing our ships, aircraft and vehicles."

Republicans and Democrats in both the House and Senate joined forces to push the bill's budget top line by $25 billion. Many lawmakers argued Biden's $715 billion request for the Pentagon portion of the budget, though still an increase from the previous level locked in during the Trump administration, should be much higher to keep up with inflation and match military gains made by China and Russia.

Seven Democrats, three Republicans and Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont opposed the legislation in the final vote. Wednesday's roll call was even wider than an 86-13 procedural vote to end debate on the bill on Tuesday. Three senators who opposed advancing the bill on Tuesday — Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Rob Portman (R-Ohio) and Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) — ultimately voted to pass it.

The bill initially passed 89-10, but Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) was permitted to switch his vote to oppose it after the fact. The procedural maneuver did not affect the outcome of the vote.

The final deal authorizes $768 billion for national defense programs. That total includes $740 billion for the Pentagon and $27.8 billion for nuclear weapons programs that fall under the Department of Energy.

"I know defense isn’t Biden's top priority, but we showed it is a bipartisan priority in this Congress," added Sen. Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma, the top Republican on the Armed Services Committee.

Still, the policy bill only authorizes spending and doesn't actually allocate any money. Leaders of the House and Senate Appropriations panels must still hammer out a full-year defense funding bill for the budget increase to become reality.

The bill's budget boost includes more weapons purchases, increased research and development efforts and larger programs aimed at countering China and Russia.

The bill includes $7.2 billion for the Pacific Deterrence Initiative. Lawmakers authorized $2 billion beyond the Pentagon's request as bipartisan consensus emerges around beefing up U.S. posture in the region to deter China.

The legislation also establishes an independent commission to review the entirety of the two-decade conflict in Afghanistan and make recommendations about lessons to be learned from U.S. involvement.

The deal also includes major overhauls to the military justice system aimed at stemming sexual assault in the ranks. The bill would create special prosecutors outside the military chain of command to handle sex crimes, as well as kidnapping, murder and manslaughter.

While the reforms were praised by many advocates, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) opposed the bill and argued the changes don't go far enough. Gillibrand has long pushed to remove the prosecution of all felonies from military commanders. Her legislation was included in the Senate defense bill, but dropped in the negotiations in favor of reforms focused largely on sex crimes that hew closer to what the House approved and what Pentagon brass have said they prefer.

Much of the debate on the bill has focused on what didn't make the final cut.

The compromise dropped a provision to require women to register for a military draft. The move was a surprise after bipartisan majorities in the House and Senate backed the change. Expanding the draft was opposed by conservatives, including Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Inhofe.

To the dismay of many Democrats who had higher hopes with their party in control of Congress and the White House, the compromise bill also drops provisions that would have created a Pentagon office to counter extremism in the ranks, given Washington, D.C., control over its National Guard and cracked down on Saudi Arabia.

But with razor-thin majorities in the House and Senate, Democrats needed Republican votes to pass the bill.

Republicans have cheered the final bill, which includes their proposed $25 billion budget increase. GOP lawmakers have also touted a provision that bars dishonorable discharges for troops who refuse the Covid-19 vaccine as well as the failure of the draft expansion, gun control provisions and the military extremism office.

Inhofe, in his prepared remarks, hinted at the issues that negotiators dropped, noting that lawmakers "kept provisions out of this bill, provisions that could have jeopardized passage of this critical bill, when we simply don’t have time to spare."

Democrats still took away some wins of their own. The bill includes a provision backed by House Democrats that blocks states from using private funding for National Guard deployments to other states, aside from natural disaster response. The move comes after South Dakota's Republican governor, Kristi Noem, accepted a private donation to fund a Guard deployment to the U.S.-Mexico border this year.

The bill increases Pentagon weapons programs that have wide bipartisan support.

Lawmakers authorized $27.3 billion for the Navy to procure 13 new warships, an increase of $4.7 billion from the budget request. The bill adds five more ships than requested by the Navy.

The bill would allow the Pentagon to purchase 85 Lockheed Martin-built F-35 fighters, matching the Pentagon's request. Negotiators agreed to procure 17 F-15EX jets, five more than the Air Force requested, and 12 F/A-18E/F Super Hornet fighters that the Navy didn't include in its budget. Both jets are built by Boeing.

The legislation also would prohibit the Air Force from retiring any A-10 close-air support jets.

The defense deal also includes a 2.7 percent troop pay raise.