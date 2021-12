The Granville Village Council swore in its new members and reelected its mayor and vice mayor in the body's meeting Dec. 1. It was the first meeting for new members and Aaron Olbur and Kim Keethler Ball, who were elected in the Nov. 2. But Keethler Ball, owner of Readers’ Garden Bookstore and a 25-year community resident, couldn't officially claim victory until a recount was completed Monday, Nov. 29—just two days before the council's organizational meeting.

GRANVILLE, OH ・ 11 DAYS AGO