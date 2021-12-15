Penny Stock News Sent These 5 Small-Caps Stocks Soaring Today

4 Trending Cyclical Stocks To Add To Your Radar This Week. Cyclical stocks appear to be back in vogue in the stock market now. For the most part, this would be thanks to the Federal Reserve’s latest call on its monetary policies. Namely, the Fed’s are speeding up their taper plans and are looking to introduce an interest rate hike next year. Among the core reasons for this would be the current state of the U.S. economy. Thanks to consumer markets with generally strong balance sheets and aggressive vaccination efforts, the reopening trade continues to flourish. With all that said, it comes as no surprise that investors are eyeing the top cyclical stocks around now.

STOCKS ・ 5 HOURS AGO