Penny Stock News Sent These 5 Small-Caps Stocks Soaring Today

By J. Samuel
Kokomo Perspective
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePenny stocks can be one of the best ways to capitalize on stock market volatility. This week that’s been especially apparent as broader indexes jostle. Underpinnings of omicron concern and speculation about the Fed’s decision on interest rates & inflation float have triggered emotional trading this week....

Motley Fool

4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks To Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

Tobacco giant, Philip Morris International, offers a 5.4% yield with room to expand in the years ahead. Midstream stocks, Magellan Midstream Partners and Enterprise Products Partners, have massive 9% payouts. Casino real estate investment trust, VICI Properties, can provide investors with a well-covered 5.2% yield. It's been proven that reinvested...
Kokomo Perspective

Cheap Stocks To Invest In Now? 4 Cyclical Stocks To Watch

4 Trending Cyclical Stocks To Add To Your Radar This Week. Cyclical stocks appear to be back in vogue in the stock market now. For the most part, this would be thanks to the Federal Reserve’s latest call on its monetary policies. Namely, the Fed’s are speeding up their taper plans and are looking to introduce an interest rate hike next year. Among the core reasons for this would be the current state of the U.S. economy. Thanks to consumer markets with generally strong balance sheets and aggressive vaccination efforts, the reopening trade continues to flourish. With all that said, it comes as no surprise that investors are eyeing the top cyclical stocks around now.
investing.com

3 Dividend-Paying Stocks Wall Street Analysts Predict Will Rally 45% or More

Growing concerns over rising inflation and the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant have caused the markets to be volatile after hitting all-time highs. In these volatile market conditions, we think it could be wise to add high-quality dividend-paying stocks Thor Industries (NYSE:THO), Select Medical (NYSE:SEM), and Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) to one’s portfolio. In addition, Wall Street analysts expect these names to advance more than 45% in price in the near term. Read on.The major stock market indexes plunged on Thursday as big tech shares fell sharply, causing the NASDAQ Composite Index to shed 385.15 points or 2.47% to close at 15,180.43. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 29.79 points to close at 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 declined 0.8% to close at 4,668.67. The markets have remained volatile as investors gauge economic growth prospects and rising COVD-19 omicron cases.
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) inched 0.61% higher to $932.57 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.07% to 15,169.68 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.48% to 35,365.44. Tesla Inc. closed $310.92 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
