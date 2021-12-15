ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

South Africa reports record daily COVID-19 infections

Cover picture for the articleJOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa reported a record number of daily COVID-19 infections on Wednesday...

eturbonews.com

A New Monster COVID Virus spreading in South Africa

Vaccinated or not- this may not make a big difference for a new COVID Virus, some now call the monster. The variant is currently spreading in South Africa. The newly identified coronavirus variant that has spread in South Africa is the most concerning that British health officials have seen as it has double the number of mutations of the Delta variant including some associated with evading the immune response.
albuquerqueexpress.com

South African doctor who discovered Omicron describes symptoms

People infected with the new Omicron strain of Covid-19 present ?unusual symptoms? that are somewhat different from those associated with the Delta variant, a South African doctor who was one of the first to spot it has said. Covid patients infected with the new strain started appearing around November 18,...
thewatchdogonline.com

New COVID-19 Variant Emerges in South Africa

A new variant of COVID-19 was identified on Nov. 25 and named Omicron. First discovered in South Africa, it has now been found in over 20 countries, including the United States. We have had one case from a traveler in California who had come back from South Africa. They are currently in isolation and their mild symptoms are improving. Aggressive contact tracing is underway to prevent the spread of the variant. There have been no reported cases of local transmission outside of the originating country. All non-originating countries have only found the variant in travelers coming from South Africa. The New York Times has a tracker for Omicron and other variants available here. The World Health Organization has labeled Omicron as a VOC, or variant of concern as of Nov. 26.
Axios

The UK's Omicron warning for America

Coronavirus cases are surging in London as the Omicron variant has officially replaced Delta — a sign of what's likely just around the corner for parts of the U.S. The bottom line: The ratio of deaths to cases will be lower than spring 2020, simply because so many Americans are either vaccinated or have already been infected. But it's still unclear if the variant itself is less severe, and how many people are vulnerable to it.
AFP

Dutch lockdown as Europe intensifies Omicron response

The Netherlands on Saturday announced a Christmas lockdown and London declared a "major incident" as Europe tries to rein in rising Covid-19 case numbers and the highly mutated Omicron strain takes hold. In London, mayor Sadiq Khan declared a "major incident" in the British capital, calling the case surge "hugely concerning".
WEKU

Omicron may be less severe in South Africa. That may not be the case for the U.S.

It's been about a month since scientists first detected the highly mutated coronavirus variant dubbed "omicron." Since then, scientists have come to learn that omicron spreads faster than the delta variant and is the quickest-spreading variant the world has yet faced. It also has a huge ability to bypass immune protection and cause breakthrough infections.
wtvbam.com

Europe gears up for more restrictions as Omicron infections rise

DUBLIN/MADRID (Reuters) – European countries prepared to impose further restrictions on travel and more on Friday in an effort to stem surging cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 that are threatening to stall a global economic recovery. Germany, Ireland and Denmark were all considering further restrictions in the...
wtvbam.com

India’s Omicron cases jump to 101

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India has detected a total of 101 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, a health ministry official said on Friday, adding some districts were showing a rise in overall infections relative to tests. (Reporting by Krishna N. Das and Rama Venkat; editing by...
wtvbam.com

Spain’s coronavirus infection rate rises to ‘very high risk’ level

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s coronavirus infection rate rose above 500 cases per 100,000 people on Friday, crossing over the threshold considered “very high risk” by the Health Ministry and more than doubling since the start of December. On Friday the infection rate, or incidence, as measured...
wtvbam.com

London Mayor: Inevitable we will have more COVID restrictions

LONDON (Reuters) – New COVID-19 restrictions are inevitable as without them Britain will see public services such as the National Health Service (NHS) on the verge of collapse, London Mayor Sadiq Khan told BBC Television on Sunday. Khan declared a “major incident” on Saturday to help the capital’s hospitals...
AFP

EU set to back Novavax Covid vaccine

The EU's drug regulator will decide Monday whether to approve a Covid jab by Novavax, which uses a more conventional technology that the US biotech firm hopes will reduce vaccine hesitancy. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said its human medicines committee would hold an extraordinary meeting to decide on Novavax on Monday, and "will communicate the outcome".
The Independent

South Africa to give J&J vaccines to other African nations

South Africa will donate just over 2 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to other African countries to boost the continent’s COVID-19 vaccine drive, the government announced Friday.The doses, worth approximately $18 million, will be produced at the Aspen Pharmacare manufacturing facility in Gqeberha, formerly Port Elizabeth and be distributed to various African countries over the next year, according to a statement.“This donation embodies South Africa’s solidarity with our brothers and sisters on the continent with whom we are united in fighting an unprecedented threat to public health and economic prosperity," President Cyril Ramaphosa said in...
