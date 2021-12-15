‘I’m sorry I gotta go’: Stafford man leads police on vehicle chase, charged with 2nd DUI this year

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested an intoxicated driver who apologized to deputies before leading them on a short vehicle chase along Hope Road Tuesday afternoon.

“The apology did not mitigate his charges or his bond,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

At 1:37 p.m. on Dec. 14, Deputy D.R. Colona responded to a suspicious subject trespassing at the Hope Springs Marina in a black BMW. The deputy found the car and identified the driver as Jesse Davis 47, of Stafford.

Davis said he was lost and trying to find his way home. The deputy noticed Davis had slurred speech and saw an open container of alcohol in the vehicle. First Sergeant J.D. Floirendo arrived as backup and then the officers told Davis to exit the vehicle for field sobriety tests.

“I’m sorry, but I gotta go,” Davis said before initiating a vehicle pursuit.

He then went down the gravel road of Hope Springs Marina before speeding onto Hope Road toward Jefferson Davis Highway. The sheriff’s office said he reached speeds of 55 mph before turning left onto Bayview Overlook and stopping.

The total pursuit was less than one minute long and less than half a mile. The office said Davis was taken into custody without any other incident.

A search warrant for his blood was obtained and executed. Deputy Colonaran learned Davis had already been arrested for a DUI in Stafford County back in October.

Davis was charged with DUI second within five years, eluding and drinking while driving. He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

