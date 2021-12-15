ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Real Madrid players Modric and Marcelo positive for virus

By Associated Press
KESQ
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (AP) — Real Madrid says midfielder Luka Modric and defender Marcelo have tested positive for the coronavirus....

kesq.com

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ

Virus-hit Real Madrid held 0-0 at home by Cádiz

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Coronavirus-hit Real Madrid has been held 0-0 at home by Cádiz in the Spanish league to end a 10-game winning streak for Madrid across all competitions. The stalemate leaves Madrid six points clear at the top of the league. It came a day after second-place Sevilla cut into Madrid’s lead by beating defending champion Atlético Madrid 2-1. Carlo Ancelotti was without Luka Modric, Rodrygo, Marco Asensio, Gareth Bale, Marcelo, and backup goalkeeper Andriy Lunin because of a COVID-19 outbreak.
UEFA
KESQ

Barcelona to play Real Madrid in Women’s Champions League

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — European champion Barcelona has been drawn to play Real Madrid in the quarterfinals of the Women’s Champions League. Barcelona advanced from the competition’s first-ever group stage with a perfect six wins. The defending champions will be at Madrid in the first leg. Madrid is playing in the Champions League for the first time. Lyon has been paired with Juventus. Bayern Munich will play Paris Saint-Germain. Arsenal will face Wolfsburg.
UEFA
The Independent

English football battles on with reduced fixture list amid coronavirus crisis

The coronavirus crisis has wreaked havoc with this weekend’s English football fixtures as just over half the games in the top four divisions have been postponed.Five of this weekend’s 10 scheduled Premier League matches and 19 English Football League fixtures have been called off due to positive Covid-19 tests.Premier League managers will meet on Monday to discuss the Covid crisis engulfing the competition, with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe saying the top flight’s integrity is “on a knife edge”.Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard revealed a meeting was being organised by the league early next week to tackle “concerns and unanswered questions”,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City three points clear at Christmas as Liverpool and Chelsea are held

Manchester City secured the Christmas number one spot with a 4-0 demolition of Newcastle at St James’ Park.Pep Guardiola’s side recorded an eighth straight Premier League win and sit three points clear at the top.Ruben Dias’ opener – after an awful mistake by Newcastle’s Ciaran Clark – set City on their way and Joao Cancelo’s rocket doubled their lead.Riyad Mahrez’s 50th Premier League goal for the club made it 3-0 after 63 minutes as ruthless City exposed the struggling Magpies’ defensive weaknesses.Raheem Sterling tapped in a late fourth as Newcastle remain second from bottom.City are clear of Liverpool after the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Ap#Atletico Madrid 2 0#Athletic Bilbao
AFP

Sporting world battles surging Covid cases

The coronavirus is once again disrupting global sport, forcing the cancellation of English Premier League matches and the scrapping of a one-day cricket series. AFP Sport looks at the state of play around the world as authorities scramble to cope with the surging pandemic. -- Five of the 10 Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend are off. The clubs are due to meet on Monday to discuss the crisis, with differences emerging over whether to temporarily halt the season as a firebreaker for infections or to carry on. Brentford manager Thomas Frank has called for a "circuit break" as positive tests multiply during the busiest time in the English football calendar. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said it could soon become impossible to maintain the schedule as squads become over-stretched by Covid absences and injuries. -- Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic has expressed his fear that the already-delayed Africa Cup of Nations, due to kick off in Cameroon next month, could be called off due to the renewed threat of Covid-19 and the possibility that European clubs might not release players for the tournament.
NFL
The Independent

Booing happens – Thomas Tuchel won’t take flak from Chelsea fans personally

Thomas Tuchel has vowed not to take Chelsea fans’ frustrations personally as the boss bids to lift the Blues out of a mini slump.Chelsea have slipped four points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League table after recording just three wins across their last seven top-flight outings.The Blues will face Wolves at Molinuex on Sunday, provided the Stamford Bridge squad pass Saturday’s Covid tests in sufficient numbers.NG. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/uvy12S3xZh— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 18, 2021And Tuchel remains adamant the results will swing back in the right direction, given his side’s continued positive performances.Chelsea were booed off by some fans...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea boss says game going ahead put players’ health and safety at ‘huge risk’

Thomas Tuchel has criticised the Premier League for putting Chelsea at “huge risk” by forcing the coronavirus-hit Blues to play Sunday’s top-flight clash at Wolves.Chelsea were missing seven players through positive Covid-19 tests and opted not to risk Jorginho at Molineux after inconclusive results for the Italy midfielder.The Blues saw their request for a postponement rejected, and could only field 14 outfield players in their match squad with N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Trevoh Chalobah also struggling for match fitness.Six of the weekend’s top-flight fixtures had already been called off following Covid outbreaks at various clubs but the Blues’ game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Place
Madrid, Spain
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
KESQ

Premier League loses another game to a coronavirus outbreak

LONDON (AP) — The Premier League lost another match to a COVID-19 outbreak in a squad when Aston Villa’s home game against Burnley was postponed around two hours before kickoff. Villa said it did not have enough players to field a team following more positive tests in its squad. The league has approved Villa’s request to postpone the match “based on the number of COVID-19 cases, injuries and illness.” Five matches scheduled for this weekend had already been called off because of coronavirus outbreaks in squads. The league said the remaining four games will go ahead as planned. They are Leeds-Arsenal on Saturday and Newcastle-Manchester City, Wolverhampton-Chelsea and Tottenham-Liverpool on Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
KESQ

Sevilla beats Atlético to close on leaders; Gavi leads Barça

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Lucas Ocampos’ late goal has helped Sevilla beat Atlético Madrid 2-1 and move to within five points of Spanish league leader Real Madrid. Madrid plays Cádiz on Sunday without several players infected by a COVID-19 outbreak. Barcelona got three goals from its bunch of young talents to beat a resilient Elche 3-2 and end a winless streak for Xavi Hernández’s side. Seventeen-year-old Gavi Páez scored Barcelona’s second and set up 19-year-old Nico González for the 85th-minute winner. Rayo Vallecano moved past Atlético into fourth place after maintaining its league-best home record with a 2-0 victory over Alavés.
UEFA
Miami Herald

Barcelona’s youngsters score to beat Elche 3-2 at Camp Nou

Barcelona got three goals from its bunch of young talents to beat a resilient Elche 3-2 and end a winless streak for Xavi Hernández's side in the Spanish league on Saturday. Ferrán Jutlgà and Gavi Páez scored their first goals for Barcelona to give it a 2-0 halftime lead.
SOCCER
KESQ

Tottenham out of Europa Conference because of virus ruling

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Tottenham has been forced to forfeit a Europa Conference League game that can’t be rescheduled following a bout of COVID-19 cases at the club and has been eliminated from the competition. The UEFA disciplinary committee has awarded Rennes a 3-0 victory. That confirms the French team and Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem will advance from Group G. Several Tottenham players and staff tested posted for the virus ahead of the match against Rennes on Dec. 9. The game was postponed and no replacement date could be found by the Dec. 31 deadline.
UEFA
The Independent

Marco Richter bags brace as Hertha Berlin claim shock win over Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund suffered a shock 3-2 defeat at Hertha Berlin to slip nine points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich heading into the winter break.Julian Brandt had given the visitors a 31st-minute lead at the Olympiastadion, but Ishak Belfodil had equalised early in the second half.Dortmund, missing England midfielder Jude Bellingham through suspension, then were left stunned when Marco Richter struck twice.Although Steffen Tigges headed in with seven minutes left, there was no grandstand finale as Tayfun Korkut’s side held out to move up to 11th.Jesper Lindstrom’s first-half goal proved enough to give Eintracht Frankfurt a 1-0 win over derby rivals...
SOCCER
The Independent

Wolves stalemate not the problem as Thomas Tuchel makes point about wasted games

Thomas Tuchel insists Chelsea did not dent their Premier League title challenge at Wolves – but instead with three recent home draws.Wolves held Chelsea to a goalless stalemate at Molineux, with the Covid and injury-hit Blues struggling for fluency.Tuchel’s side slipped six points behind rampant leaders Manchester City following their fourth draw in eight top-flight encounters.Defending champions City have won all eight in that same run, leaving Tuchel lamenting home draws with Burnley, Manchester United and Everton as opposed to Sunday’s deadlock at Wolves.“The problem is not the points we dropped today,” said Tuchel.“The points that hurt are the points...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Iron bars, bicycle chains and smoke bombs: After more chaos in the stands triggers abandonment of cup tie between Paris FC and Lyon, what now for French football amid season MARRED by outbreaks of violence?

It takes something pretty major for the transfer of Lionel Messi to Ligue 1 not to be the biggest talking point in French football this season. Unfortunately, violence and hooliganism has marred the campaign south of the Channel so far, with the latest incident on Friday night forcing the abandonment of Lyon's French Cup tie at Paris FC, with Lyon now banning their fans from travelling to away games.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy