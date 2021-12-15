ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Majority of U.S. Senate backs $770 billion defense bill

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – A majority of the U.S. Senate on Wednesday backed the...

wtvbam.com

Comments / 0

Related
wtvbam.com

U.S. Senate backs Biden nominee Burns to be ambassador to China

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A majority of the U.S. Senate on Thursday backed the confirmation of President Joe Biden’s nomination of Nicholas Burns to be ambassador to China, positioning the veteran diplomat for a central role in the increasingly fractious relations between the two global rivals. As voting continued,...
FOREIGN POLICY
Keene Sentinel

Senate clears compromise defense policy bill

WASHINGTON — The Senate easily passed the annual defense policy bill on Wednesday, authorizing $768 billion in defense spending for fiscal 2022. The final tally for the fiscal 2022 National Defense Authorization Act was 88-11. Seven Democrats from the party’s progressive wing as well as Vermont independent Bernie Sanders voted no. Three Republicans also opposed the measure: Mike Braun of Indiana, Mike Lee of Utah and Rand Paul of Kentucky.
CONGRESS & COURTS
royalexaminer.com

Warner applauds Senate passage of annual defense bill

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) today applauded the Senate passage of the nation’s annual defense bill, the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). “I’m proud to have voted today to pass legislation that will further strengthen our nation’s military and technological capabilities, as well as reaffirm our commitment to servicemembers – all while making crucial investments that will boost local economies and the industrial base throughout Virginia. I look forward to seeing this bill gets signed into law,” said Sen. Warner.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
US News and World Report

Biden Electric Vehicle Push Hits Setback in U.S Senate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A bid by the White House to dramatically boost electric vehicle tax credits hit a major roadblock on Sunday when a key Senate Democrat said he would not support a $1.75 trillion domestic investment bill. West Virginia's Joe Manchin appeared to deal a fatal blow to President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WSAV News 3

Sen. Manchin can’t support Dems’ $2T bill, potentially dooming it

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said Sunday he cannot back his party’s signature $2 trillion social and environment bill, dealing a potentially fatal blow to President Joe Biden’s leading domestic initiative heading into an election year when Democrats’ narrow hold on Congress was already in peril. Manchin told “Fox News Sunday” that after five-and-half months of […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Key US Senator delivers blow to Biden's social spending bill

US Senator Joe Manchin dealt what seemed to be a fatal blow Sunday to President Joe Biden's massive social spending bill, saying he could not support the legislation's passage through the divided chamber. The moderate Democrat's vote is crucial to getting the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better bill through the Senate, and Biden -- along with other senior Democrats -- has spent weeks trying to secure his support after it was green-lit by the House of Representatives in November. "I can't vote for it and I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can't," Manchin, a senator from the predominantly Republican state of West Virginia, said on Fox News Sunday. "I've tried everything humanly possible, I can't get there... This is a no."
CONGRESS & COURTS
kyma.com

Arizona Senators welcome the passing of the Annual Defense Bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - The Senate has passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which was supported by Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) and Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ). “As a Navy combat veteran, I know how important it is to not only invest in strengthening our national security but to...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
foxbangor.com

Former U.S. senate candidate dies

STATEWIDE — A former U.S. Senate candidate from Maine who shook up a high-profile race with his antics during debates has died. His lawyer said the former candidate died on Saturday of an apparent heart attack. Linn was a retired financial planner who ran as a conservative independent during...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vanderbilt University News

WATCH: Former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist leads discussion on finding compromise in Congress

Former Senate Majority Leader Dr. Bill Frist shared examples from his time in political office and gave advice on what could help current lawmakers work toward compromise in a recent panel discussion on effective lawmaking. The virtual discussion, “The Keys to Effective Lawmaking in Turbulent Times,” was Dec. 7, hosted...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Reuters#The U S Senate#Ndaa#The Department Of Defense
MSNBC

Liz Cheney's roadmap for a Trump indictment tied to Jan. 6

On Jan. 6, Congress met to conduct an official proceeding: the counting of the Electoral College votes to certify Joe Biden’s win. But that proceeding was interrupted, as the whole world knows, by a mob of insurrectionists. As the House select committee investigation into the Capitol riot progresses, a vivid picture is emerging. It suggests many individuals, up to and including former President Donald Trump, worked hard to obstruct that official congressional proceeding. And I believe, as do other legal experts, that doing so constitutes a federal felony.
POTUS
Newsweek

Donald Trump's 'Bizarre' Meeting: Cursing, Screaming, Swedish Meatballs

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. December 18 was a typical day in Donald Trump's Oval Office, more chaos than order, more free-wheeling talk show than White House decorum, more a scene from the bunker than some diabolical battle plan. The constantly tweeting president had barely been out in public in six weeks: he'd given up on governing and had narrowed his circle of contacts, creating his own echo chamber of encouragement and canned applause.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Newsweek

Ecstatic Donald Trump Fans Retweeted His Call for 'Wild' Protests

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On Saturday, December 19, President Donald Trump conveyed his first public notice of a "big protest in DC" to be held on January 6, the day Congress was to convene in a Joint Session to certify the electoral vote.
POTUS
The Atlantic

The Overlooked Factor in Biden’s Unpopularity

BROOKLYN—Outside the Park Slope Food Coop in one of America’s bluest bulwarks, masked shoppers still wait outside in socially distant lines. The 48-year-old co-op is perhaps the nation’s most political—and progressive—grocery store, but on a recent Friday afternoon, its members were not particularly eager to discuss the man nearly all of them voted for last year: President Joe Biden.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy