Oregon defensive lineman Jayson Jones enters transfer portal

Domani Jackson is one of the most decorated players ever to come out of one of the top high school football programs in the country. Jackson earned high school All-America honors as a junior. Jackson missed most of his senior season with a knee injury that he “fully expects to recover from.” Along with all the accolades on the gridiron, Jackson also owns the title as the fastest man in California high school history. He ran a 10.25-second 100-meter time at the California Track & Field Championships in 2021. The time tied a 36-year-old record from Hawthorne's Henry Thomas back in 1985. Jackson is coached by Bruce Rollison, who has led the Mater Dei program to 14 CIF finals, seven CIF championships and high school national titles in 1994, 1996, 2017 and 2018. His parents are Randy and Melanie Jackson.

FOOTBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO