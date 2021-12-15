ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon defensive lineman Jayson Jones enters transfer portal

By Jarrid Denney about 7 hours
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOregon freshman Jayson Jones has entered the transfer portal, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz. Jones, a rotation player for the Ducks, played sparingly at the start of the season but began to gain more playing time...

