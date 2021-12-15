Chicken N Pickle Opens December 26

Chicken N Pickle, the unique, indoor/outdoor entertainment complex including a casual, chef-driven restaurant and sports bar that boasts pickleball courts, shuffleboard, and a variety of yard games, is set to open on Sunday, December 26th. Located near the 2900 block of Esplanade, Chicken N Pickle is adjacent to the service road along the President George Bush Turnpike.

Chicken N Pickle is the first restaurant to open in Epic Central.

Born in Kansas City in 2016, Chicken N Pickle’s original location has become a wildly popular destination for families, young adults and corporate gatherings. The company’s first move outside of Kansas City was to Wichita, KS in 2019, then to San Antonio, TX in 2020, Oklahoma City, OK in 2021 and most recently to Overland Park, KS just last month. The seventh and eighth stores are expected to open in St. Louis, MO and Grapevine, TX in late 2022.

“Our mission is to provide an atmosphere that fosters fun, friendship, and community and we are excited to bring that to Grand Prairie,” said Dave Johnson, Founder of Chicken N Pickle. “We believe that bringing people together over a delicious, wood-fired rotisserie chicken, a cold beverage and some friendly competition can create unifying bonds that ripple throughout the community and beyond.” Chicken N Pickle Grand Prairie features six indoor pickleball courts, three outdoor and two outdoor covered pickleball courts, lawn games, rooftop bar and event spaces.

Using responsibly raised, antibiotic- and hormone-free chicken, the menu includes delicious, rotisserie dishes available in four different seasonings along with pork and beef sandwiches and signature hand-cut fries and tots. Chicken N Pickle’s cultural imperative to the community is to give back, with many philanthropic events and service-oriented endeavors to strengthen its neighborhoods and beyond. The company believes in building long-lasting solutions to address the needs of the communities in which they live, work and play.

“We say ‘our hearts are local’ because we support our communities through philanthropy and our business practices,” said Kelli Alldredge, Senior Vice President of Engagement at Chicken N Pickle. “We are honored to serve the Grand Prairie community.” The Chicken N Pickle Foundation was formed in 2020 and works in partnership with local health, wellness and relationship-building charitable organizations to improve the lives of people in the communities we serve.

About Chicken N Pickle

Chicken N Pickle is a unique, indoor/outdoor entertainment complex including a casual, chef-driven restaurant and sports bar that boasts pickleball courts and indoor/outdoor games for all ages. Its mission is to provide an atmosphere that fosters fun, friendship, and community. A key tenet of Chicken N Pickle is demonstrated through the Our Hearts Are Local program, which focuses on creating philanthropic partnerships to strengthen our neighborhoods and beyond. Hundreds of charitable events are held annually and proceeds are donated back to the communities we serve. Good Food. Good Friends. Great Fun.