Brian Grant signs with Tennessee

The football early signing period is taking place Dec. 15-17 for the 2022 recruiting class.

Brian Grant has signed with Tennessee.

The 2022 cycle is the first full class under head coach Josh Heupel.

The Vols were 7-5 (4-4 SEC) in 2021 under Heupel. Tennessee will play in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl against Purdue on Dec. 30 (3 p.m. EST, ESPN).

Brian Grant

Choctawhatchee High School (Fort Walton Beach, Florida)

Offensive tackle — 6-foot-8, 260 pounds

