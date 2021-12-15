Brian Grant signs with Tennessee
The football early signing period is taking place Dec. 15-17 for the 2022 recruiting class.
Brian Grant has signed with Tennessee.
The 2022 cycle is the first full class under head coach Josh Heupel.
The Vols were 7-5 (4-4 SEC) in 2021 under Heupel. Tennessee will play in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl against Purdue on Dec. 30 (3 p.m. EST, ESPN).
Brian Grant
- Choctawhatchee High School (Fort Walton Beach, Florida)
- Offensive tackle — 6-foot-8, 260 pounds
