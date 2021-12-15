ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Brian Grant signs with Tennessee

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eDrec_0dNcpJPT00

The football early signing period is taking place Dec. 15-17 for the 2022 recruiting class.

Brian Grant has signed with Tennessee.

The 2022 cycle is the first full class under head coach Josh Heupel.

The Vols were 7-5 (4-4 SEC) in 2021 under Heupel. Tennessee will play in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl against Purdue on Dec. 30 (3 p.m. EST, ESPN).

Brian Grant

  • Choctawhatchee High School (Fort Walton Beach, Florida)
  • Offensive tackle — 6-foot-8, 260 pounds

Comments / 0

 

