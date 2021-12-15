Legends in Christmas continues at OWA Theatre

Amil Tellers Encore Theatre is getting ready for their upcoming Christmas musical. The theater is working hard this week, making last-minute preparations to put on the Elf musical, based on the hit Christmas movie, Elf. The movie is about a toddler who was transported to the North Pole and raised among Santa’s elves but finds out that he does not fit in with the elves and travel to New York in search of his real father. The musical is set to begin on Friday December 10th and since they were unable to have a Christmas musical last year, they are excited to fill the seats back up this year to get people in the holiday spirit.

PERFORMING ARTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO