Video Games

Here's some Horizon Forbidden West PS4 screenshots

By News
Eurogamer.net
 4 days ago

Horizon Forbidden West is one of Sony's biggest upcoming blockbusters headed to PlayStation 5 - so it's easy to forget the Zero Dawn follow-up is also coming to PS4. Today, developer Guerrilla Games shared four images...

www.eurogamer.net

ComicBook

Xbox Losing Two Exclusive Games to PS4 and PS5

Xbox is losing two console exclusive games to PS4 and PS5. Xbox isn't known for its exclusive games like PlayStation and Nintendo are, but that's slowly changing. For example, just in the last month, two of some of the biggest games of the year, Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, have been released as Xbox console exclusives, and between upcoming games like Hellblade II, The Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, Indiana Jones, Avowed, Perfect Dark, and Fable, Xbox is closing the gap on PlayStation and Nintendo. That said, in the meanwhile, it's actually losing two console exclusives.
VIDEO GAMES
technave.com

Horizon Forbidden West Malaysia pre-order: including Collector's & Regalla Edition, starting price from RM249

If you have been waiting for Horizon Forbidden West, here's some good news for Malaysian gamers. Starting from 14 December 2021, the pre-order for the next anticipated video game sequel will be available at all PlayStation Authorised Dealers and Sony Stores. And if you're a collector, there are some collector's editions for you to check out as well.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Horizon Forbidden West Physical Editions Philippines Pre-Order Details Revealed

The pre-order details for Horizon Forbidden West physical editions for the Philippines are now available with information about pre-order bonuses. The pre-orders for the upcoming Horizon Forbidden West physical editions will open starting December 14, 2021 at all PlayStation authorized deals and Sony stores. Those who will pre-order the game before the launch day will get the Nora Legacy Outfit and Spear, which can be redeemed via the PlayStation Store.
VIDEO GAMES
d1softballnews.com

Horizon Forbidden West, the evolution of fights and enemies told by Guerrilla – Nerd4.life

With a long PlayStation Blog post dedicated to Horizon Forbidden West, the new exclusive PS5 and PS4 coming in February, the guys at Guerrilla Games talk to us about how the combat system evolved into the sequel, offering more possibilities to players. At the same time, the enemies will also be more varied and will have more refined AI, so it will be even more important to act cunning.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Horizon Forbidden West Gameplay Trailer Released At The Game Awards

The latest trailer for Horizon Forbidden West is out, and this time fans waiting for the game have been treated to a gameplay trailer. It’s not the first time gamers have been able to see gameplay for the game. In May, Guerrilla Games showed off a 14 minute PS5 gameplay demo. It is, however, the first time fans have been able to see gameplay since the game was delayed at the end of August. Check out the new trailer for the game below.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

New Horizon Forbidden West Trailer Shines Spotlight on New Machines

Developer Guerrilla Games and Publisher Sony recently released a new video for their upcoming game, Horizon Forbidden West. The new trailer focuses on new machines: Slitherfang, Rollerback, and Sunwing. As stated by Ben McCaw, Narrative Director, “On February 18th, Aloy will venture into the dangerous frontier of the Forbidden West,...
VIDEO GAMES
rpgsite.net

Horizon Forbidden West developer blog details combat, gear, and enemies

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Guerrilla Games has shared a new PlayStation Blog post for Horizon Forbidden West, outlining combat and enemies found in the upcoming open-world adventure. In the post, community lead Bo de Vries details the ways in which combat has evolved from Horizon Zero Dawn, specifically seeking to...
VIDEO GAMES
geekculture.co

Horizon Forbidden West Physical Pre-Orders Begin 14 December In Singapore

With Horizon Forbidden West fresh off a new trailer reveal at The Game Awards 2021 and approaching its February release, fans are no doubt itching to find out when they can start pre-ordering the game’s various editions. Sony Interactive Entertainment Singapore has revealed that if you want to get your hands on the rare Collector’s or Regalla Edition, physical pre-orders for Horizon Forbidden West will begin on 14 December at all PlayStation Authorised Dealers and Sony Singapore.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Guerrilla Shares Images Of Horizon Forbidden West Running On PlayStation 4

Often overshadowed by the newest generation, games are still being built for and released on the PlayStation 4. After showing what Horizon Forbidden West looks and runs like on PS5, Guerrilla Games has given the world a glimpse at what Aloy's next adventure looks like on the previous Sony console.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Sonic the Hedgehog will become playable via Tesla

Sega's original Sonic the Hedgehog game will soon become playable via Tesla in-car screens. Its the latest game to join the Tesla in-car games service, which is compatible with USB controllers. The move comes after a new partnership between the Elon Musk car company and Sega. Of course, the comparisons...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Microsoft recalls time it rejected Rockstar's pitch to put GTA3 on the original Xbox

As part of its fascinating Power On documentary series released to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Xbox, Microsoft has discussed the time it rejected Rockstar's pitch to put Grand Theft Auto 3 on the original Xbox back in 2001 - a decision that would ultimately lead to the multi-million-selling phenomenon being snapped up by Sony as a timed exclusive.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Ubisoft announces Splinter Cell remake

Ubisoft has announced it's working on a Splinter Cell remake. The remake is in development at Far Cry 6 lead studio Ubisoft Toronto, and is being built on Ubisoft's Snowdrop engine - the same engine used to develop Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Ubisoft's upcoming Star Wars game. A Ubisoft...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

The new PS5 DualSense controllers are up for pre-order!

It's been a year since the PlayStation 5 was first released. And although it may still be hard to obtain a console thanks to global supply issues, Sony have stepped up to serve current (and future!) PS5 users with new controller colour options. And they're available to pre-order today!. Besides...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Rayman Origins is currently free on PC

If you're in the market for a thoroughly delightful distraction to help occupy those cold winter nights over the festive period (and who wouldn't be?), you might like to point your face in the direction of Ubisoft Connect, where the excellent Rayman Oranges is currently free on PC. It's yet...
VIDEO GAMES

