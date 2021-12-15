ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House of the Week: Cottage Chic

By Jennifer Martella
talbotspy.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI always enjoy featuring cottages, especially one like this whose interior has been very creatively opened up to the landscape and water. The site also includes two detached sheds, one for lawn and garden equipment and one waterside room divided into a screened porch and a sewing room for one of...

Family Handyman

9 Ideas to Remodel Your Bedroom

From a full renovation to a little redecoration, there are plenty of ways to remodel a bedroom. Remodeling a bedroom is never one-size-fits-all. Some people want a serene retreat from the day, while others prefer an energetic place to get ready for nights out. Whatever you want from your bedroom,...
INTERIOR DESIGN
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

29995 Indian Cottage Road

Welcome home to 29995 Indian Cottage Rd! Why wait for new construction? This home was completed in December 2020 by local builder Keystone Builders, and is waiting for its new owners to come introduce themselves! Situated on a corner lot in Somerset Landing, Princess Anne, the backyard is defined by a treeline on 2 sides that offer privacy, with a blank slate to turn your outdoor living space into whatever you'd want. Walk into this open floor plan, complimented by vaulted ceilings, luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the living space, dining area, and kitchen, granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, and stainless steel kitchen appliances. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with a master suite equipped with double vanity, soaking tub, and walk-in shower. Enjoy carefree living in this newer home, all on one level, and close to shopping, healthcare, schools, historic towns, and recreation, call today to schedule your own private showing!
REAL ESTATE
ksl.com

Seaside shack to chic cottage! This playhouse makeover will blow you away…

How excited would your kids be to get a playhouse makeover for Christmas?. What was once a store-bought backyard playhouse turned into the ultimate Christmas surprise! It was a labor of love, but the wow factor was well worth it. Katie Evertsen took on a kids playhouse makeover, and the results are stunning.
chestertownspy.org

House of the Week: Water St. Wonder

On previous visits to properties along Water Street that have been featured as a House of the Week, I always stopped to admire this magnificent house and its grounds so it is a special pleasure to feature it today. The house sits on a corner lot diagonally across from the Washington College President’s house and the windows in the side elevation of this house overlook the lawn and gardens for the President’s house along the side street. Two towering Magnolias frame the front corners of this house and the curb along Water Street curves around on either side of a planting strip to meet a low brick wall that marks the border between private and public space. Two tall and slender cypress frame brick piers that support the iron gate leading to the brick sidewalk ending in brick steps to the full front porch.
State
Tennessee State
Scribe

131-147 Cottage Street

1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment on Cottage Street - Close to downtown New Haven and Yale University. This units is bright and sunny, has all hardwood floors and beautiful french doors separating living and dining room. Apartment consist of 4 large rooms with vintage style kitchen with tile flooring. Garden style apartment complex offers plenty of green space.
Food52

A Soulful 1940s Cottage Gets Dressed for the Season

Home for the Holidays is a special series featuring our favorite food and home experts and their diverse homes—and holidays—from around the world. From Los Angeles to Mumbai and Hong Kong, we get a peek at how each family approaches the most special of seasons—in a way that’s uniquely theirs.
veronews.com

Cottage charm with modern amenities in Bethel by the Sea

In full bloom, the royal poinciana at the center of the circle driveway at 715 Indian Lilac Road in Bethel by the Sea commands a great deal of attention. When you’re able to look past the scarlet blossoms, you’ll find a “true beach cottage,” according to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty agent Michelle Clarke.
talbotspy.org

House of the Week: Bayside Beauty

When I moved to the Eastern Shore, I first rented apartments until I was ready for house hunting. I began my search in Claiborne and was immediately charmed by this small village near the mouth of the Eastern Bay. Its rich history includes being a busy destination for the passenger and ferry service from the late 19th century until the Bay Bridge’s opening in 1952 and the home of the “Miracle House” that was founded in 1913 as a summer vacation for children who had been exposed to tuberculosis. Maple Hall, now a private residence, was one of inns that served vacationers arriving by ferry.
CLAIBORNE, MD
stlmag.com

Grace and charm in a Glendale cottage

Curbside Appeal: Professional landscaping, including a wood pergola, stamped walkways, and a bright red, arched front door lend the home its storybook quality. Location: Oakland Terrace subdivision near Minturn Park. Layout: Spacious rooms, architectural details, and a prime location are just a few of the home’s standout features. The kitchen...
Axios Charlotte

Hot homes: 4 houses for sale, starting at $250K

This real estate roundup is proudly presented by The Redbud Group, creating great experiences. Here’s one of their favorite listings this week: 4216 Audubon Park Dr.: $399,000 Neighborhood: City Park Realtor: Ryan Massey at The Redbud Group Features: Designer kitchen, modern finishes, back deck, 5-minute drive to  Specs: 3 beds, 2 full & 2 half baths, 1,927 square […] The post Hot homes: 4 houses for sale, starting at $250K appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
REAL ESTATE
Real Simple

5 Quick Ways to Make Your Home Sparkle Before Guests Arrive

No matter if you've been preparing for a holiday party for weeks or just found out friends are stopping by in a few hours, here are some tips to make your home look instantly pulled-together. Start by cleaning the spots most likely to be noticed—hello, kitchen counter and bathroom—then add some metallic accents and fresh flowers or greenery to make your home feel festive. Your place will be party-ready in no time.
INTERIOR DESIGN
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

304 Saddleback Trail

Beautifully maintained 5Br 3.5.5 Bath with large gourmet kitchen, butlers pantry, granite counters, center island with seating, bump out morning room flowing to expansive deck and 2 story family room with gas fireplace. Separate formal dining room, den and office and two main level half baths. Dual entry staircase leads to upper level balcony over looking family room. 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms on upper level with expansive master BR, dual vanity bathroom, jet tub and separate shower. Amazing walk in closet with custom closet organizers. Full finished basement with bar, gym and recreation area all prewired for a premium sound system. Close to downtown Mt Airy, schools, shopping & commuter routes.
REAL ESTATE
SPY

Unlock Your Garage’s Full Potential With the Best Garage Lighting

If the word “garage” conjures up images of a dark and dank space with a lone pull string hanging from a florescent bulb, banish that thought immediately. These days there are so many more options out there to make the most out of your garage space, upping the game from the days when your remote garage opener doubled as the main source of lighting. And why not, considering all of the potential uses there are for that spot typically reserved for cars? From home gyms to offices, studios and even stores, people are getting more creative than ever with their garages...
SMALL BUSINESS
SPY

Cozy Up in the Perfect Atmosphere With These Best Bedroom Lamps

No furnished room — especially a bedroom — is complete until you’ve nailed the lighting. Think about it: this is the space where you will unwind after a long day and decompress until the next morning. When the sun goes down you want to make it a warm and welcoming space, and what better way to do that than with the perfect lighting situation? That doesn’t just mean finding a killer overhead light, either. Having a mix of lighting is key when it comes to properly lighting a space with a welcoming vibe and ambiance. That’s where warm bedroom lamps can...
INTERIOR DESIGN
House Digest

8 Ways To Soundproof A Room

Whatever your particular issues and needs, there's likely a great solution for you — read on to learn about eight different ways you can soundproof your space.
Telegraph

13 quick tips for cleaning your house

This week, I want to share with you my tips for using what you probably already have in your kitchen – and not necessarily in your cleaning cupboard either – to get everything sparkling. I’m a huge fan of finding exactly the right product for each task, but sometimes it’s best to act quickly rather than wait until you have time to pop to the shops. One of my favourite sayings is never let the perfect get in the way of the good, and this is certainly true when it comes to cleaning your house – so I hope you find these quick-and-not-so-dirty tips useful.
HOME & GARDEN
oucampus.org

1033 W 9th St

Super nice remodeled rental in Tempe - Great location and appeal home. This 4bd/2ba/2cg is perfect as a family or investment home. Open floor plan with patio access from the spacious family room. The stunning chef's kitchen features plenty of white cabinets, granite counters, breakfast bar, mosaic backsplash, SS appliances, and a large walk-in pantry. Generous size bedrooms, handsome wood look floors, ample closets, & pristine baths. The sizable backyard offers covered patio, decorative stone, and convenient storage shed. Extended 1 car garage with direct entrance to the house and attached cabinets. Newer roof, AC & water heater. Insulation and windows replaced in 2020. Tracy Blackmon, Realtor, Taylor Street Property Management www.taylorstmgmt.com.
TEMPE, AZ
mansionglobal.com

One of Oldest Homes in Montecito, California, Hits Market for $8.5 Million

A more than century-old, iconic home in Montecito, California, that was once home to singer, actress and activist Lena Horne, has come onto the market for $8.5 million. Known as “El Molino Estate” (Spanish for “The Mill”), the property was built in 1893 as an olive crushing mill to produce olive oil and other olive oil products, according to the listing with Maureen McDermut and Maureen Martinez of Sotheby’s International Realty, posted Wednesday.
REAL ESTATE

