Tennessee State

Dylan Sampson signs with Tennessee

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The football early signing period is taking place Dec. 15-17 for the 2022 recruiting class.

Dylan Sampson has signed with Tennessee.

The 2022 signing period is the first full class under head coach Josh Heupel.

The Vols were 7-5 (4-4 SEC) in 2021 under Heupel. Tennessee will play in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl against Purdue on Dec. 30 (3 p.m. EST, ESPN).

Dylan Sampson

  • Dutchtown High School (Geismar, Louisiana)
  • Running back — 5-foot-10, 180 pounds

