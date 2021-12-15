Croyle Arrested On Drug Charges After Traffic Stop For a Broken Windshield

Heroin confiscated in a traffic stop and arrest on Dec. 8 on Rockford Road in Boonville. Photo courtesy of Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office. BOONVILLE — A 31-year old Boonville man, Adrian Solano Flores, was arrested on Dec. 8 on charges related to trafficking heroin. According to a press release from the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office, a traffic stop was conducted on Rockford Road in an area that had been under surveillance by Yadkin Sheriff’s Office as well as Wilkes and Surry County Sheriff’s offices. Surry County Sheriff’s Office K-9 “Chucho” indicated to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle and a probable cause search was conducted locating 1077 grams of heroin, an amount law enforcement indicated would have a street value of over $107,000.

