Croyle Arrested On Drug Charges After Traffic Stop For a Broken Windshield

By statelinesportsnetwork
mercercountyoutlook.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(12-15-21) Washington Township (Logan County) police officers while on patrol Monday on Township Road 239 and Highway 33, observed a vehicle driven by Michael Croyle (56) of Celina having a broken windshield....

mercercountyoutlook.net

