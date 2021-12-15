ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Creepy True Story Behind Orphan

By Deshawn "DeLa Doll" Thomas
/Film
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLife as an adult can be tough, and sometimes looking at an endless parade of bills and obligations can have even the best of us momentarily wishing for a return to the carefree times of childhood. Even so, most of us would never actually try to force that return by masquerading...

allthatsinteresting.com

Inside The Breathtaking True Story Behind King Tut’s Mask

King Tutankhamun's mask was first unearthed when Howard Carter opened the Egyptian pharaoh's coffin in 1925 — and some believe that the ancient tomb unleashed a curse. When British archeologists cracked open Tutankhamun’s gold coffin in 1925, they found themselves face-to-face with the unseeing eyes of the boy king’s death mask. Since then, King Tut’s mask has fascinated the world.
SCIENCE
thecinemaholic.com

Is The Unforgivable Based on a True Story?

Directed by Nora Fingscheidt, ‘The Unforgivable’ is a gritty, emotional drama that follows Ruth Slater as she tries to piece her life back together after being imprisoned for 20 years. Haunted by the crime that got her incarcerated and desperately trying to find her younger sister, the protagonist’s journey is an emotionally harrowing one. The narrative, penned by Peter Craig, Hillary Seitz, and Courtenay Miles, also touches upon multiple present-day issues, making the story seem all the more authentic. So just how much of ‘The Unforgivable’ is based on a true story? We decided to find out.
MOVIES
Marie Claire

Will 'True Story' Have a Season 2?

What would you do to save the success you've worked for? Netflix's latest hit True Story follows comedian Kevin Hart, playing a character inspired by his own life, as he gets wrapped up into a murder cover-up with the help of his brother, played by Wesley Snipes. Viewers have loved Hart and Snipes' dramatic performances and the roller coaster ride of a plot, provided by Narcos: Mexico creator Eric Newman.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Netflix’s True Story Explores The Downsides Of Fame

What happens when you put a legend like Wesley Snipes alongside Kevin Hart one of the highest-paid comedians/actors in Hollywood? You get a seven-episode thriller with great production and a strong plot with so many twists and turns. Netflix’s “True Story” strangely feels like a memoir, hence the title, as Kevin Hart plays Kid; a famous comedian at the height of his career. Kid is on a major tour promoting his new movie co-starring Liam Hemsworth that’s anticipated to rake in over a billion dollars. The first stop of the tour is Philadelphia Kid’s hometown and the very city that made him. Being back home brings back a lot of not-so-good memories for Kid before the fame and the riches. While in town, Kid reunites with his older brother Carlton, played by Wesley Snipes. The series does a great job at exploring the complicated dynamics of sibling rivalry. Kid’s relationship with his brother is difficult to say the least, but they have a sort of co-dependent relationship that has negatively impacted both of them over the years. Carlton is a screw up and Kid always has to save him from his self-inflicted problems. Ten minutes into their reunion, Carlton is already asking for $600,000 to pay off a debt he owes to some sketchy people. He’s also managed to run the restaurant that Kid helped him start right into the ground.
TV & VIDEOS
thecinemaholic.com

Is Still Out of My League Based on a True Story?

Italian original romantic comedy ‘Still Out of My League’ is everything but your everyday girl-meets-boy love story. Helmed by Claudio Norza, the quirky and offbeat romance saga lends an empathetic lens into the life of Marta, a twentysomething girl fighting a possibly fatal terminal illness. Marta lives with her guardian angels Jacopo and Federica in a Turin apartment. After a bad breakup with Arturo, Marta is looking for love once more, along with visual art student Gabriele.
MOVIES
spectrumnews1.com

The true story of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz

“Being the Ricardos” is a new film that looks at the personal and professional lives of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. Actors Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem play the Hollywood power couple, and were in New York on Thursday for the film’s premiere. Kidman said she doesn’t believe Ball received...
MOVIES
ramascreen.com

The Greatest Movies Based on True Stories

Hollywood produces around 700 movies each year. Most of these are based on plots dreamed up by huge teams of writers, directors, and producers. While these creative folk might take a little inspiration from real-world events and then develop them into a work of fiction, some of the greatest stories ever told actually played out in real life rather than in someone’s mind.
MOVIES
nyjournalofbooks.com

True Crime Story: A Novel

“Knox knows how to spin a great thriller, and in True Crime Story he reveals a new way to entangle the threads while ramping up risk and even a touch of horror. . . . utterly memorable, as a brave new form of drama for the pages.”. This startling stand-alone...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thecinemaholic.com

Is Decoupled Based on a True Story?

‘Decoupled’ is an English and Hindi-language comedy series on Netflix that revolves around Arya (R. Madhavan), a writer, and Shruti (Surveen Chawla), a startup founder, as they decide to end their marriage. The show explores how the couple comes to terms with their loveless marriage and navigates the tricky terrain of letting the world, and themselves, know that separation is inevitable.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Is Eye in the Sky a True Story?

‘Eye in the Sky’ is a thriller film directed by Gavin Hood (‘Official Secrets‘) and written by Guy Hibbert. The movie tells the story of Colonel Katherine Powell (Helen Mirren), who must navigate a moral dilemma that arises in her mission to clean up a terrorist organization. The British film was released in 2015 to positive reception and is dedicated to the memory of actor Alan Rickman (‘Harry Potter‘ film series).
MOVIES
/Film

The Daily Stream: The Swerve Is Essential If You Can Appreciate A Bleak Descent Into Madness

The Pitch: Holly is a housewife and mother who seemingly has a good life: a pretty solid teaching job, a loving husband who is about to be promoted, and a great set of kids. But a serious case of insomnia proves that all is not well in Holly's world. Not to mention her insomnia meds ... or the dreams from said meds, which she isn't even entirely positive are dreams at all. In the midst of trying to stay afloat, Holly comes face to face with a mouse that appears in her home. The incident sets her off on a spiral out of control as her delicate balance unravels entirely — so if your preferred subgenre is "descent into madness," this one is for you.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Holy Beasts’ Review: Deeply Felt Homage Never Fully Comes Into Focus

“Holy Beasts” doesn’t work on every level, but it hits the bullseye where it matters most: as a cinematic reclamation project in honor of the late Dominican director Jean-Louis Jorge. Murdered in 2000 at age 53, Jorge only completed three feature films, but his predilection for kitsch and blurring the line between dreams and reality could have eventually made him the homegrown answer to Pedro Almodóvar and Alejandro Jodorowsky. In “Holy Beasts,” a commanding Geraldine Chaplin plays Jorge’s fictional friend, Vera, who has arrived in Santo Domingo to helm the late director’s never-filmed screenplay. To its detriment, the resulting tribute-within-a-tribute often...
MOVIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS

