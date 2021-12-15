Squirrel White signs with Tennessee

The football early signing period is taking place Dec. 15-17 for the 2022 recruiting class.

Marquarius “Squirrel” White has signed with Tennessee.

The 2022 signing period is the first full class under head coach Josh Heupel.

The Vols were 7-5 (4-4 SEC) in 2021 under Heupel. Tennessee will play in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl against Purdue on Dec. 30 (3 p.m. EST, ESPN).

Marquarius White

Clay-Chalkville High School (Pinson, Alabama)

Wide receiver — 5-foot-10, 155 pounds

Follow us at @VolsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook for ongoing coverage of University of Tennessee athletics.