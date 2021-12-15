'Downton Abbey' star Michelle Dockery turns 40: Where are they now?

Another Downton Abbey movie is coming in 2022, which makes sense because the first one was such a hit with fans of the period drama. All of the Crawleys are expected to appear, including Lord Grantham (Hugh Bonneville), Lady Grantham (Elizabeth McGovern), Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery), and Lady Edith (Laura Carmichael). Tom Branson (Allen Leech), Cousin Violet (Maggie Smith), and Cousin Isobel (Penelope Wilton) are also expected to appear in the film. The downstairs people, led by ex-butler Mr. Carson (Jim Carter), will also reprise their roles. Rumors of a new Downton movie have been around since the first one came out but only were confirmed when a teaser trailer dropped earlier this month. In the trailer, Maggie Smith’s Cousin Violet (yes, we’re all surprised she’s still around) reveals to the family that she has come to the possession of a villa in France. This sets a trip for the Crawley family, and perhaps some members of the staff, to France.

