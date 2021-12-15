ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Seven more Calgary Flames players (and three coaches) enter COVID protocol

By Ryan Pike
flamesnation.ca
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Calgary Flames’ COVID-19 outbreak has gone from bad to worse. On Wednesday morning, the club announced that an additional seven players (plus three members of the coaching staff and additional support staffers) have entered the National Hockey League’s COVID-19 protocol. The seven players make it 16...

flamesnation.ca

Backlund added to COVID-19 protocol; Flames games postponed until Dec. 27

Mikael Backlund is the latest Calgary Flames player to enter the National Hockey League’s COVID-19 protocol, the team announced Friday. In addition to Backlund, a member of the team’s support staff has also entered protocol. Backlund is the 19th Flames player to enter COVID-19 protocol. After Friday’s update,...
NHL
matchsticksandgasoline.com

Flames Add Two More Players And A Staff Member To The Covid Protocol List

With each passing day this week the Calgary Flames inch closer to having their entire roster in the NHL's Covid Protocol. Today Calgary announced that Oliver Kylington and Dillon Dube were placed on the list, along with a member of the team's support staff. That leaves the Flames with only Blake Coleman, Michael Stone, Mikael Backlund, Dan Vladar and Matthew Tkachuk on the active roster as players who haven't tested positive.
NHL
whdh.com

NHL announces postponement of another upcoming Bruins game

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Hockey League on Friday announced the postponement of next Thursday’s game at TD Garden between the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche. Tickets for the game will remain valid for the rescheduled date, which has yet to be determined, according to the NHL. Earlier in...
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Up To 9 Players In COVID Protocols After Taylor Hall And Curtis Lazar Added

BOSTON (CBS) — On the same day it was announced that the Boston Bruins will not be playing any games until after December 26 due to concerns about the coronavirus, two more Bruins players have been placed in COVID protocols. The team announced Saturday that they have placed forwards Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar on the list. There are now nine Bruins in total in COVID-19 protocols. Here is the list of players, along with the date they were each placed in COVID-19 protocols: Dec. 14 – Brad Marchand, Craig Smith Dec. 15 – Patrice Bergeron Dec. 16 – Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic, Anton Blidh, Oskar Steen Dec. 18 – Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar On Friday, two postponements for the Bruins were announced: the team’s Saturday game in Montreal against the Canadiens and the home game against the Avalanche on Thursday, December 23. After Saturday’s announcements, Sunday’s game against the Ottawa Senators and Tuesday’s game against Carolina now need to be rescheduled.
NHL
flamesnation.ca

Imagining Team North America, 2022 edition

The NHL is being run amuck with COVID cases lately. Due to this – as well as the strict quarantine laws in place in China – the likelihood NHL players don’t participate in the Olympics is growing higher by the minute. More than just a shred of doubt is present so imagine my surprise when i saw a tweet that inspired me to do something I’ve always wanted to do:
NHL
flamesnation.ca

Heat Post-Game: mid-week goaltending battle results in Heat shootout win

The Stockton Heat returned home to kick off their first of three games this week. Their homestand started with the Edmonton Oilers affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors, coming to town for their third match-up of the season. Their previous two were on the road where the Heat won 4-2 early in the season and 5-4 in overtime about a month ago. Wednesday’s game also involved some extra gameplay. This time going to a shootout where the Heat earned the win by a score of 2-1.
NHL
matchsticksandgasoline.com

Mikael Backlund Is Latest Calgary Flame In Covid Protocol

Another Flames player has entered the NHL's Covid Protocol and that is Mikael Backlund. With Backlund now testing positive the only player is not in Covid Protocol for Calgary are Matthew Tkachuk, Dan Vladar, Blake Coleman and Michael Stone. It also puts the total number of people within the organization who have tested positive up to 32. With the way things have gone this week and the daily update of players entering the league's Covid Protocol, it wouldn't be shocking to find the rest of those players listed in the next couple of days.
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Up To Seven Players, Two Staffers In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Three more Bruins players have landed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, the team announced Thursday. That includes goaltender Jeremy Swayman. Swayman, Anton Blidh and Trent Frederic were all placed in protocol, along with one member of the Bruins team staff, bringing the grand total to six players and one staffer for Boston. This has all happened since Tuesday, when Boston placed Craig Smith and Brad Marchand in protocol. Patrice Bergeron was added on Wednesday. Update: Boston placed Oskar Steen and another staffer in protocol ahead of Thursday night’s game, bringing its total up to seven players and two staffers. The Bruins...
NHL
flamesnation.ca

HGD 22: Heat, Eagles do battle at Stockton Arena (8:00 p.m. MT)

The Stockton Heat have never been hotter, and they’ll look to build upon their already impressive 16–2–3 record on Friday when they take on the Colorado Eagles at 8:00 p.m. MT. Stockton’s top line of Matthew Phillips, Glenn Gawdin, and Jakob Pelletier has been primarily responsible for...
NHL
flamesnation.ca

FlamesNation Radio Episode 10: the postponement edition

It’s Episode 10 of FlamesNation Radio! And to commemorate hitting double digits in episodes, this week the Calgary Flames have had their games postponed due to a COVID outbreak. Host Ryan Pike and co-host Shane Stevenson have a chat about where things are at, where things could go, and...
NHL
NBC4 Columbus

Blaming omicron variant, NHL resumes daily COVID-19 testing

The NHL reintroduced stricter COVID-19 protocols Saturday that include daily testing and other steps in a bid to limit a growing outbreak among players and team personnel. The enhanced protocols will be put into effect immediately and last through Jan. 1 with an evaluation of their impact no later than Jan. 7. The move follows discussions […]
NHL
flamesnation.ca

Calgary Flames COVID update: a Saturday snapshot of the situation

On Saturday, the Calgary Flames announced no new individuals had entered the COVID-19 protocol. It’s the first time since last week that nobody new has entered the protocol. With games postponed (at least) until Dec. 27’s scheduled Battle of Alberta, here’s a quick snapshot of where things stand for the Flames as of Saturday morning.
NHL

