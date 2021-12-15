South Africa reports record daily COVID-19 infections

A new variant of COVID-19 was identified on Nov. 25 and named Omicron. First discovered in South Africa, it has now been found in over 20 countries, including the United States. We have had one case from a traveler in California who had come back from South Africa. They are currently in isolation and their mild symptoms are improving. Aggressive contact tracing is underway to prevent the spread of the variant. There have been no reported cases of local transmission outside of the originating country. All non-originating countries have only found the variant in travelers coming from South Africa. The New York Times has a tracker for Omicron and other variants available here. The World Health Organization has labeled Omicron as a VOC, or variant of concern as of Nov. 26.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO