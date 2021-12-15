7 Best Foods for Hair Growth

The causes of damaged hair can be as diverse as the symptoms themselves, which include dryness, breakage, split ends, frizz, and dullness or a lack of shine. If you're noticing any of these changes in your hair, it's time to identify the cause and turn to a restorative treatment, such as a deep conditioner or a hair mask. According to the pros, the best hair treatments for damaged hair include a range of products made with protein-based and/or moisturizing ingredients to strengthen and condition your hair. Jonathan Colombini,, celebrity hairstylist and creative director of style and color for L'Oréal Paris, also notes that you'll want to avoid treatments with sulfates, silicones, and parabens whenever possible.
Comments / 0