Meet New York City's New Police Commissioner

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw is staying put. Rumors connected Outlaw to the top cop job in New York City, but on Tuesday night, mayor-elect Eric Adams announced Keechant Sewell as his choice to lead the NYPD, according to CBS2. Sewell, the chief of detectives in Nassau County, will become New York’s first female police commissioner. Outlaw downplayed the speculation last week. “It’s wild and it’s out of control,” Outlaw said. “I’m not resigning today at 3 o’clock. I appreciate the honorable mentions, and it’s quite flattering, quite frankly, but I will tell you I’m still continuing to focus on my work here, and obviously if I had information to share here, I would share it.” Outlaw made history after being named the first Black woman to lead the Philadelphia Police Department in December o2019. Prior to being named Philly’s top cop, Outlaw spent two years as the police chief in Portland, Oregon. She also spent nearly two decades serving in the Oakland Police Department in California.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO