Meet New York City's New Police Commissioner

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor-elect Eric Adams announced Keeshant Sewell will become...

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw Not Selected To Lead New York Police Department: Reports

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw is staying put. Rumors connected Outlaw to the top cop job in New York City, but on Tuesday night, mayor-elect Eric Adams announced Keechant Sewell as his choice to lead the NYPD, according to CBS2. Sewell, the chief of detectives in Nassau County, will become New York’s first female police commissioner. Outlaw downplayed the speculation last week. “It’s wild and it’s out of control,” Outlaw said. “I’m not resigning today at 3 o’clock. I appreciate the honorable mentions, and it’s quite flattering, quite frankly, but I will tell you I’m still continuing to focus on my work here, and obviously if I had information to share here, I would share it.” Outlaw made history after being named the first Black woman to lead the Philadelphia Police Department in December o2019. Prior to being named Philly’s top cop, Outlaw spent two years as the police chief in Portland, Oregon. She also spent nearly two decades serving in the Oakland Police Department in California.
New York City’s Drug Experiment

Step off the New York City subway at 125th and Lexington, and you will find yourself in what can only be called an open-air drug market. The subway entrance is an easy place to score—the day I visited, one man stood yelling, “Drugs! Drugs! Drugs!” like a ballpark vendor. On every block, people slump where they stand, “nodding out” from opioid intoxication.
Keechant Sewell appointed New York's first woman police chief

New York will appoint Keechant Sewell as its first-ever woman police chief to head the largest force in the country, mayor-elect Eric Adams said Tuesday, at a time when the city’s trust in law enforcement has been shattered. Sewell will also be only the third Black person in the...
Mohammed Naeem, Sunrise Group of Companies, Welcomes New York City Mayor Elect, Eric Adams, to a Meet and Greet Dinner.

Mohammed Naeem(Founder Of Sunrise Group Of Companies) with his son and family along with Mayor Elect Eric Adams. Successful entrepreneur and philanthropist, Mohammed Naeem recently hosted a dinner in the honor of newly elected Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams. The event was organized by Mohammad Naeem, owner of Sunrise Group of Companies, in Staten Island on November 21, 2021 at a local restaurant. The mayor was welcomed by Mohammed Naeem, Mohammad's family and the Muslim community leaders.
Meet the Hero Cops Who Set the Standard for New York's Finest

Registered Nurse Nina Justiniano placed a stool beside the hospital bed where 28-year-old Police Ofﬁcer Steven McDonald lay paralyzed below the joining of his neck and head. He had been shot three times by a 15-year-old suspected bicycle thief who had suddenly pulled a gun on an overcast summer afternoon in Central Park ﬁve months before. The last bullet had been ﬁred directly into his face, nicking his right eye as he was sprawled on his back. Bullet fragments and bits of bone still impinged on his spine at C2, the second of the seven cervical vertebrae. That is the connection a hangman seeks to break.
How safe is New York City?

Mayor Bill de Blasio raised some eyebrows during an interview on FOX News on Sunday when he said that New York City is much safer now than when he took office. But do the numbers back him up?
Mayor De Blasio Presents George Gresham, Charles Rangel With Keys To New York City

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio handed over the keys to New York City to well-known leaders in the Black community Saturday. The Reverend Al Sharpton officiated the event at the National Action Network‘s House of Justice in Harlem. The mayor then presented the keys to national labor leader George Gresham and former congressman and civil rights activist Charles Rangel, who made history as the first African-American chair of the influential House Ways and Means Committee. Rangel also took part in the 1965 marches from Selma to Montgomery. “We have another chance to be somebody, and that somebody is not Black heroes and good people. It’s you,” he said. “We all can be better. We all can do more. We all can fight for more.” Rangel is also a founding member of the Congressional Black Caucus.
NYSAFAH’s Top 5 Wishlist for the New York City and State

The end of the year traditionally offers an opportunity both to take stock of the past 12 months and look ahead at what’s to come. Thanks to the ongoing economic and physical challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, 2021 was very challenging. New York’s affordable housing crisis has deepened and reached emergency status, with an estimated shortage of 591,000 units across the state.
How Link5G will Address New York City’s Digital Equity Emergency

The digital divide has been one of the many disparities laid bare by the COVID-19 pandemic. Countless New Yorkers have been forced to work and learn remotely, yet shifting to online platforms is very challenging for the 1.5 million New Yorkers — mainly low-income people of color — who lack access to both broadband and cellular internet.
Commentary: New York City’s new vaccine requirements for employers

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Dec. 6 that employees not previously covered under the existing “Key to NYC” vaccination requirements and who perform in-person work for private businesses in the city must receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Dec. 27. (The Key to NYC requirements currently in place for restaurants, fitness facilities, and entertainment venues have also been expanded to require proof of two doses — or individuals receiving a two-dose series — by that date, where previously only proof of an initial dose was required.)
Restaurant sector slams New York City’s new vaccine rules

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the country’s strictest vaccine mandate for New York City. The sweeping new vaccine mandate covers the entire private sector workforce by 27 December. It expands well beyond the previous municipal worker mandate. The mandate covers about 180,000 businesses. In addition de Blasio is expanding vaccine...
The United Nations and New York City

Coinciding with the 75th anniversary of the signing of the United Nations charter, this visually driven book tells the story of the special relationship between the UN and New York City through the interrelated lenses of architecture, real estate, and urban planning. It will be illustrated with rare archival photographs...
