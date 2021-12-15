How to prepare your home, business for high winds

Related
Storm winds brought branches down on cars and houses
Green Bay residents were optimistic today as they cleared their yards and roofs.
Advice on driving with up to 60 MPH wind gusts tonight
The biggest piece of advice is to slow down by at least ten or 15 MPH, or just pull over and wait it out.
EF2 tornado confirmed in western Wisconsin, NWS says
The National Weather Service in La Crosse confirmed a tornado did occur in Clark County in western Wisconsin overnight.
Public works officials say warmer winter temperatures can bring potholes
With the expected swing in temperatures, officials say drivers can soon expect a more bumpy commute.
Ice shoves form along shores of Lake Winnebago
Ice shoves are forming along the shores of Lake Winnebago in the Fox Valley.
'Drive slow in the snow': Driving tips ahead of potential winter storm
Ahead of a potential winter storm Friday night, the Wisconsin State Patrol offers driving tips so people make it home safely. Wisconsinites aren't strangers to driving in severe weather, from icy roads to snow flurries.
Green Bay saves 25% of salt by using brine
Salt-water combination works as anti-icing agent
Tips for driving safely this winter
With the potential for significant winds, snow accumulation, and hazardous driving conditions later this week, State Farm has a few recommendations for drivers to stay safe.
After Marinette County plow truck damaged, sheriff's office warns about plowing snow across road
Marinette County Sheriff's Office warns against plowing snow across the road.
