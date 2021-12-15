ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Texas flips three-star ATH Xavion Brice from Oklahoma

By Cami Griffin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ENpAF_0dNcmv7Q00

It’s been an exciting morning for the Texas football program.

The Longhorns kicked off the early signing period with the Quinn Ewers transfer signing, and they’ve flipped three recruits before the clock struck 9 a.m. CT.

One of the flips came from Texas’ conference rival, Oklahoma. Three-star athlete Xavion Brice committed to the Sooners on July 4 and held strong to his pledge until the early signing period.

Brice visited Texas on Dec. 10, and Steve Sarkisian’s staff impressed him enough to win him over. On Wednesday, Brice signed with the Longhorns.

Although he’s listed as an athlete, Texas reportedly recruited Brice as a cornerback. On the 247Sports composite, he is the No. 110 overall prospect in the state of Texas for the 2022 recruiting class.

Brice spent time at quarterback, wide receiver and in the secondary for Seguin High School this past season.

The Arlington native is staying home.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 college programs crazy enough to hire Urban Meyer

After a disastrous and ugly exit from the Jacksonville Jaguars, there may be some college programs crazy enough to hire him. The Jacksonville Jaguars were always taking a risk in hiring Urban Meyer as their head coach, considering his exits from his previous college football gigs. There were many that were skeptical that Meyer would last more than a year in the NFL. Sure enough, Meyer did not even last a full season.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama loses two 5-star recruits on same day to different programs with new coaches

Alabama finished the early signing period with the No. 2 overall 2022 recruiting class and landed a former five-star recruit, LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks. During the early signing period, a few high-profile recruits who had not publicly announced their intentions did so, including two Alabama target five-star players: tight end Jaleel Skinner and cornerback Domani Jackson.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Oklahoma Football
State
Texas State
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
FanBuzz

Who is Lincoln Riley’s Wife?

Lincoln Riley may be young, but he’s already one of college football‘s premier coaches. He proved his pedigree on the field by leading the Oklahoma Sooners to four-straight Big 12 championships and three-straight College Football Playoff semifinal appearances. Despite falling short in the Rose Bowl, Orange Bowl and Peach Bowl...
NFL
WLBT

Meet the 3 women behind Jackson State football’s success

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State is almost ready to take the field for their very first Celebration Bowl. There’s a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes to make this a championship caliber team. That’s where we meet the women behind Jackson State football. “If...
JACKSON, MS
thecomeback.com

Washington Football Team signing former Cowboys quarterback

The NFL is getting decimated with COVID-19 positive tests this week. The Washington Football Team has been among the teams that are dealing with a large number of unavailable players for their game this weekend. That is going to include WFT’s top two quarterbacks on the depth chart, Taylor Heinicke...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ath#American Football#Longhorns#Quinn Ewers#Sooners#Seguin High School
bardown.com

Texas high school team scored one of the wildest touchdowns you'll ever see

Anything can happen during any game, but what happened during a high school football championship game on Thursday is something you’ve never witnessed before in any football game at any level. Stephenville High School ended up defeating Lyndon Baines Johnson Early College High School, 38-21, in the Texas 4A...
TEXAS STATE
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee QB Announces Transfer Destination

Former Tennessee quarterback Brian Maurer is headed to Texas, as the transfer signed with Stephen F. Austin Univerity on Wednesday. Maurer visited Stephen F. Austin last weekend. SFA plays is a strong FCS program that went 8-4 with a 28-22 loss to Texas Tech and a 21-20 loss to then-FCS...
TENNESSEE STATE
thefocus.news

Who is Kedon Slovis' stunning girlfriend Kate as USC QB enters transfer portal?

We reveal more about Kedon Slovis’ stunning girlfriend Kate McKay after it was announced the USC quarterback had entered the transfer portal. On Monday, 13 December, it was revealed USC quarterback Kedon Slovis had officially entered the transfer portal. Slovis, a junior in 2021, first came on the scene in 2019 when he earned a starting spot on the Trojans as a true freshman.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
Sports
University of Oklahoma
On3.com

5-star DL Shemar Stewart lists top 3 and commitment date

Five-star Opa Locka (Florida) Monsignor Pace defensive lineman Shemar Stewart is down to three schools, he tells On3. Georgia, Miami, and Texas A&M are the three schools that the 6-foot-5, 270-pound Stewart will choose from on February 2nd of next year. Shemar Stewart is the No. 7 prospect in the...
FOOTBALL
LonghornCountry

Report: TCU's Patterson Officially To Texas?

Gary Patterson wants to coach again and Texas needs help defensively. Who says no to a deal like this?. As of now, not Patterson. According to reports from 247Sports, Patterson met with Texas defensive coordinator Pete Kwitkowski Thursday to discuss joining the staff in 2022. Patterson was considered a hot name this offseason to be in the running for another program after over two decades with TCU.
TEXAS STATE
On3.com

Former FIU lineman Miles Frazier announces transfer destination

LSU’s offensive line just got a major upgrade. The Tigers landed one of the best offensive linemen in the transfer portal on Thursday. Miles Frazier, a transfer from Florida International, took to Instagram to announce his commitment to Brian Kelly’s squad. It’s a big victory for Kelly, who’s trying to rebuild the LSU offensive line as he takes the reins in Baton Rouge.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllSooners

Oklahoma WR Theo Wease Withdraws Name from Transfer Portal

A big win for Oklahoma in the transfer portal. The Sooners have seen some high-profile offensive players hit the transfer portal this month and head to new programs, but Brent Venables and company are getting one key pass-catcher to rethink things. Junior wide receiver Theo Wease announced on Friday evening...
OKLAHOMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

51K+
Followers
103K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy